LTN Global's Niles Media Division Appoints Eric Zornes as Director of Operations

SAVAGE, Md. — Nov. 19, 2019 — LTN® Global, the global leader in broadcast-quality IP video transport solutions, today announced that Eric Zornes has been appointed director of operations for its Niles Media division, which specializes in media content creation and TV remote production. Zornes will lead the highly skilled Niles Media production staff in all aspects of production, from the onboarding of new clients and events to postproduction review.

"At Niles Media, we take great pride in making the creation of live content for live events simpler, more cost-effective, and easier to scale. Eric's industry experience and deep knowledge will be essential as Niles Media continues to deliver innovation and excellent customer support to our partners, whether they are focused on sports, esports, corporate, entertainment, or long-duration events," said Neil Harwell, general manager of Niles Media, a division of LTN Global.

Zornes has been a part of the Niles Media team for more than eight years as a freelance videographer. Most recently, he served as a staff technical manager and logistics coordinator for the company.

"What an honor to be leading such an amazing team of industry innovators," Zornes said. "I am excited about the new challenges that this role will bring and look forward to what Niles Media will be able to provide for the remote production business locally and around the country."

LTN Global acquired Kansas City, Missouri-based Niles Media in March 2019. LTN's fully managed IP multicast network and Niles Media's capabilities in production and downstream video workflows combine to offer a seamless, reliable, end-to-end workflow from content production through to delivery. The solution innovates, streamlines, and advances the use of IP in both event production and transmission.

LTN Global Communications enables world-class content creation, monetization, and distribution through a unified, optimized, and highly automated end-to-end workflow built on its family of industry-best technologies. The company's modular service offering leverages LTN's fully managed network for peerless, IP-based live video delivery; Niles Media production services and media processing, backed by a 24/7 network operations center; Crystal technology for control, monitoring, ad insertion, and media transformation; and Make.TV's scalable, cloud-enabled video production platform for live and real-time video. With these unique technologies and resources, LTN brings its customers greater efficiency, agility, and creativity in delivering more content to more viewers.

