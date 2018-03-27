Configure a Broadcast Fiber Optic Cable on the New Camplex Web Site

Saugerties, N.Y. – March 27, 2018 Camplex, a leading US manufacturer of fiber optic cable solutions and accessories, announces the launch of their new interactive web site for configuring fiber optic cables for the broadcast, pro-AV, and pro-audio industries. For easy navigation, products are organized into six categories of cables, hardware, and accessories that complete a fiber network transmission infrastructure.

Within the four cable groups are assemblies that can be configured to meet a specific transmission requirement. Users can choose from within general purpose, opticalCON, SMPTE, and tactical cables to specify the number of channels, mode, connectors, and length for particular models. A request for quote can then be generated and sent to any of the resellers listed on the web site.

Tactical Fiber Cable Configurator

“We listened to our customers and designed a web site with well-organized information, resources, and videos to give broadcast professionals confidence in the Camplex fiber optic product they choose,” stated Dan Coscarella, director broadcast technology and sales for Camplex. “We backed that up with links to authorized resellers who are also committed to ensuring their customer’s success in finding the right product.”

About Camplex

Camplex, a division of Tower Products Incorporated, is a leading broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber solutions and fiber termination services for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. We build custom opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum, and hybrid fiber cables in a COCA certified and LEMO and Canare trained fiber facility. Camplex fiber optic products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand.