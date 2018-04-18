IPV rolls out updates to Curator for Adobe Creative Cloud

Throughout the 2018 NAB Show, media management software specialist IPV will be demonstrating enhanced integration with the Adobe® Creative Cloud® video tools. Curator for Adobe is an extension available for use in Adobe Premiere® Pro CC and Adobe After Effects® CC, key components of Adobe Creative Cloud, that lets users benefit from access to their Curator asset management system directly from within their chosen post production software.

Using Curator for Adobe’s video tools, editors can take advantage of Curator’s powerful media asset management and discover functionality. They can stream proxies directly into their Creative Cloud applications where they can also switch between low and high-resolution assets when needed. And during live and near-live operations, Curator Logger gives users immediate access to an asset’s live markers in Adobe Premiere Pro as they’re added to the Curator system.

The latest version of Curator for Adobe’s video tools features new functionality that speed up global content creation, making it as seamless a process as possible. Included is the new Collections feature which takes a group of assets selected in Curator Clip Link and adds them to a Collection so that they can be easily used later as part of an Adobe project. Collections lets users more easily group together content for faster post production workflows. This is especially useful in a sports production context when editing content shot from multiple angles or by an agency when selecting clips that need to be used for a specific brand’s promotion or campaign.

Another key update to Curator is enhanced project versioning functionality that allows Adobe users to easily store and manage multiple versions of an edit instead of only the last one. When submitting a version, editors can add notes to let everyone know who created it, when, and why. This feature is designed to facilitate collaboration, especially when users aren’t co-located, helping editors avoid conflict and duplication of effort. Essentially it also lets producers maintain an overview of where resources are being used.

Also in the updated extension is the possibility to export a composition directly from After Effects CC, locally or remotely, as a job managed by Curator. This means that you don’t need to be in the same place as your high-resolution content and can export edited programming from remotely-located production facilities.

Talking about the updates to Curator for Adobe, IPV product manager James Varndell commented: “Curator for Adobe is designed to make team collaboration better especially when editors and producers are working independently from production bases. The long term partnership between IPV and Adobe continues to deliver major benefits to production workflows across creative teams, sports industries, enterprises and houses of worship. The new features we’ll be demonstrating at NAB make it easier than ever to find content and bring efficiencies to your production process.”