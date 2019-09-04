Telos Alliance SDI AoIP Node Brings the Power of IP to Television

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS (STAND #8.D47) / CLEVELAND, OH – 4 September 2019

The Telos Alliance®, trusted leader in broadcast audio, will introduce its new SDI AoIP Node at IBC 2019 at the RAI Amsterdam, 13–17 September, Hall 8, Stand D47. As the successor to the SDI xNode, the Telos Alliance SDI AoIP Node continues the company’s commitment to bringing the power and flexibility of Audio over IP to broadcast television.



“Radio broadcasters caught on to the nearly endless benefits of networked audio nearly two decades ago and haven’t looked back since,” says John Schur, President, Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group. “Television is now on the same path, aided by emerging standards such as SMPTE ST 2110. For most facilities, the transition from SDI to IP will be a gradual one, and products such as our SDI AoIP Node will help ease that transition.”

Flexible Routing for Two SDI Signals

The SDI AoIP Node features two independent 3Gb/s HD/SD-SDI inputs and outputs. Up to 8 audio pairs from either or both SDI inputs can be de-embedded and converted to AES67, where they become available as network sources for monitoring, distribution, or loudness control via the Linear Acoustic® AERO.8000 Processing Engine. Up to 8 audio pairs of the networked audio can then be re-embedded (and pair shuffled if desired) back into two independent SDI outputs.



Ready for Today, Ready for the Future

By offering support for 3G video standards, the SDI AoIP Node stands ready to seamlessly integrate into UHD facilities. Installations built to SMPTE ST 2110 standards will appreciate its AES67 I/O, which natively supports SMPTE ST 2110-30, including 2-channel streams with a 1ms packet time.



Dual Ethernet ports are included, one for AES67 and another for networked remote control via an intuitive, platform- and browser-agnostic web-based user interface. Dual internal redundant auto-ranging power supplies are standard as is a Telos Alliance two-year limited parts and labor warranty.

Contact Krissy Rushing, Telos Alliance Marketing Manager, for IBC booth appointments, interviews, images, or any other media requirements at krissy.rushing@telosalliance.com.

About The Telos Alliance

The Telos Alliance is a global leader in audio, trusted by the biggest names in the media landscape. Telos Alliance's exclusive focus is to deliver innovative, intuitive solutions that inspire the creation of the most exciting and engaging audio experiences imaginable. No audio challenge is too big; no technology is beyond reach; no solution, large or small, is unobtainable. The Telos Alliance portfolio of brands includes Axia® Audio, Linear Acoustic®, Minnetonka Audio®, Omnia® Audio, Telos Alliance®, Telos Infinity®, Telos® Systems, and 25-Seven® Systems. Telos Alliance also now exclusively offers Jünger Audio branded solutions worldwide. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, with additional offices and dealers around the world, the Telos Alliance supports the diverse needs of audio professionals with best-in-class support 24/7.