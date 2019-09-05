Matrox at IBC 2019 — Product Preview

MONTREAL, Quebec — September 5, 2019 — At IBC 2019, Matrox® will showcase its full range of award-winning 4K/multi-HD and multi-4K encoders, cutting-edge SMPTE ST 2110 network interface controller (NIC) and hardware codec cards, high-performance 4K IP KVM extenders, and groundbreaking multi-monitor controllers for today’s ever-evolving media and entertainment workflows.

Show highlights in Matrox stand B15, hall 7 include:

Monarch EDGE 4K/multi-HD webcasting and remote production encoders delivering broadcast-quality, low-latency video, while also providing an exclusive sneak peek of a new Matrox 4K/multi-HD decoder for remote production workflows

Monarch LCS and Monarch HDX streaming and recording appliances illustrating simple, production-level webcasting to popular social media and online video platform (OVP) destinations

The complete range of OEM developer products including the next-generation X.mio5 and DSX LE5 SMPTE ST 2110 and 12G-SDI cards for multi-channel HD and 4K workflows, and the new M264 S4 card for unrivaled 4K XAVC encoding/decoding in PC-based systems

Extio 3 IP KVM extenders showcasing Aggregator Mode, an efficiency-boosting feature to simultaneously monitor and control multiple systems from a remote multi-display workspace with a single keyboard and mouse

QuadHead2Go multi-monitor controllers exhibiting unprecedented design flexibility to build dynamic, next-generation video walls of any type and size

Maevex 6100 Series multi-4K enterprise encoders highlighting on-device HLS streaming support alongside simultaneous capture, encoding, streaming, and recording of multiple 4K inputs

Maevex 6020 Remote Recorder supporting best-of-breed live multi-channel streaming and recording to the Panopto video platform

IP Showcase

Matrox will again be part of the IP Showcase™, promoting the benefits of a common set of standards for media-over-IP applications. In the IP Showcase Future Zone (rooms E106-107), the game-changing Matrox X.mio5 Q25 ST 2110 quad 25 GbE NIC card for high-density 4K UHD and HD I/O applications will be featured in the Pebble Beach Systems and Vizrt IP-based technology demonstrations. Stop by the IP Showcase to discover the latest developments in IP signal transport and how they will impact the broadcast, pro AV, and related industries today and in the future.

Featured products:

Matrox Monarch EDGE 4K/multi-HD webcasting and remote production encoder

Monarch EDGE encoders will highlight their streaming flexibility through a variety of dynamic webcasting and remote production workflows. Featured demonstrations include the Monarch EDGE encoder delivering four 1080p50 streams to both the LAN-based Vimeo Studio 5 and cloud-based Vodalys.Studio production software platforms. Monarch EDGE will also be transmitting SRT streams over open internet to the Telestream OptiQ Channel-as-a-Service cloud framework and to the Make.TV Live Video Cloud platform. The multiple live streams targeting online platforms will be routed through a Livewire bonded cellular connection. The Monarch EDGE 4:2:2 10-bit encoder version for remote production meanwhile, will pair with the soon-to-be-available Matrox 4:2:2 10-bit, 4K/multi-HD decoder to affordably and securely deliver up to four synchronized, low-latency, broadcast-quality camera feeds to a centralized production facility.

Matrox Monarch streaming and recording appliances

The Monarch LCS streaming and recording appliance make dual-HDMI or HDMI and SDI multi-source webcasting simple courtesy of its “set it and forget it” production streaming. Via one-time configuration setup, users can deliver high-quality streams to their favorite OVPs with a single push of a button, without further operator assistance. The Monarch HDX streaming and recording appliance meanwhile, can stream HDMI or SDI sources to Facebook Live and YouTube, while simultaneously recording a master-quality version for immediate post-event editing or video on demand.

Matrox DSX LE5 Q25 & DSX LE5 D25 ST 2110 NIC cards

Matrox DSX LE5 Q25 & DSX LE5 D25 SMPTE ST 2110 25 GbE NIC cards simplify the transition from multi-channel SDI workflows to multi-channel IP workflows by delivering up to four 4K video I/Os over 25 GbE networks. Broadcast OEMs can now choose from a variety of SMPTE ST 2110 card options to design the world’s most advanced IP-based, NMOS-enabled, multi-channel 4K broadcast media systems.

Matrox X.mio5 Q25 ST 2110 NIC card with hardware processing

The Matrox X.mio5 Q25 NIC card features multi-channel IP video I/O from HD to 4K—with zero CPU usage—on-board multi-channel HDR conversions, along with motion adaptive de-interlacing, pristine scaling, and powerful compositing engines for high-density 4K video processing. Architected as a video-aware COTS SMPTE ST 2110 NIC card, Matrox X.mio5 Q25 delivers 24/7 reliability and interoperability required of broadcast equipment, while offering the flexibility and scalability expected of IP infrastructures including standard network stack functionality.

Matrox X.mio5 12G & DSX LE5 12G I/O cards

Matrox X.mio5 12G and Matrox DSX LE5 12G cards provide multi-channel 12G/3G SDI I/O for 4K workflows, featuring four 12G inputs, four 12G outputs, and four 3G reconfigurable I/O, or 12 completely reconfigurable 3G I/Os. The Matrox X.mio5 12G card also boasts on-board multi-channel HDR conversions along with motion adaptive de-interlacing, pristine scaling, and powerful compositing engines, making it the complete solution for 4K HDR workflows.

Matrox M264 S4 hardware codec card

The Matrox M264 S4 card supports up to four channels of 4K Sony® XAVC and Panasonic® AVC-ULTRA encoding/decoding in a single-slot card to enable high-density, multi-channel 4K workflows in PC-based platforms. The new codec card can also encode/decode up to 40 streams of HD XAVC Class 100 or XAVC Long 25/50 at 4:2:2 10-bit, or 64 streams of HD at 4:2:0 8-bit, with ultra-low power consumption, in the smallest footprint.

Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM extenders

Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM extenders offer exceptional 4Kp60 4:4:4, dual 4Kp30 4:4:4, or up to quad 1080p60 4:4:4 performance over a standard 1 GbE network—at unprecedentedly low bitrates. Extio 3 works with COTS network switches for seamless extension and control of multiple remote systems, illustrating a scalable and cost-effective KVM matrix over IP to securely route any system to any workspace on the network.

Matrox QuadHead2Go multi-monitor controllers

Matrox QuadHead2Go multi-monitor controllers power any video wall configuration of any size, from any video source, with complete scalability and flexibility. The new QuadHead2Go controller appliances and cards can each drive a single video source across up to four displays in classic rectangular 2×2, 2×1, 3×1, 4×1, 1×2, 1×3, or 1×4 arrays, or a variety of other artistic configurations. Multiple QuadHead2Go units can be used together with Matrox or third-party graphics cards to build ultra-large-scale video walls.

Matrox Maevex 6100 Series enterprise encoders

Matrox Maevex 6120 and Maevex 6150 4K enterprise encoders simultaneously deliver video feeds to cloud-based servers to reach internet viewers, push many streams over LAN for audiences on-premises, and record to local or network storage for later editing and viewing. Maevex encoders now also include built-in HLS support for enhanced multi-protocol streaming and recording flexibility, as well as simplified and automated cloud-service connectivity with YouTube, Facebook Live, IBM Watson Media, and more. Maevex PowerStream Plus software and APIs ensure easy control and integration and are included with all Maevex 6100 Series appliances.

Matrox Maevex 6020 Remote Recorder

The Matrox Maevex 6020 Remote Recorder is a Panopto™-certified media capture appliance that offers dual Full HD channels of recording and live video. Users will benefit from simultaneous dual live streaming as well as multiple on-device recordings of different qualities per input—with zero transcoding time—for the fastest and highest-quality VOD possible. Maevex 6020 is fully integrated with the Panopto video management system by an easy 1-2-3 connectivity utility and has additional on-device push-button controls for quick and simple operations.

