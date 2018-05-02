Guitar Center Business Solutions Group Appoints Mike Trimble and Marcin Nowak as GC Pro Design Engineers

Westlake Village, CA – The Business Solutions Group of Guitar Center, the world’s largest musical instrument retailer, announces the appointment of two key personnel – Mike Trimble and Marcin Nowak – as Design Engineers joining the GC Pro team. The addition of Design Engineers is part of the Business Solutions Group’s investment and expansion in providing AV/studio design – an initiative that also includes the recent acquisition of the Audio Visual Design Group (AVDG).

Industry veteran Mike Trimble has deep experience in design of large-scale audio and visual systems. He has worked for various AV Integrators including Sound Image and Pro Media, as well as leading speaker manufacturer JBL. He is professionally trained in a wide-range of AV technology. Mike will work with the GC Pro sales teams to offer clients professionally designed and implemented solutions.

Fellow industry veteran Marcin Nowak has an extensive knowledge of studio environments and configurations. He has been involved with high-end design, implementation and support for various studio environments with Guitar Center and other organizations for years. His area of expertise includes custom-built workstation solutions, console support, installations and more.

GC Pro account representatives are locally close to their customers, allowing the customer to talk to their support team and have them on site to help provide solutions. This investment in the design services team will allow for Guitar Center’s Business Solutions Group to expand its offering with additional customer benefits not typically available from other retailers in the industry.

“As part of our longer-term growth and business strategy, we have added additional resources to our GC Pro team,” stated Doug Carnell, Vice President of Guitar Center’s Business Solutions. “We’re glad to welcome Mike Trimble and welcome back Marcin Nowak. Both of these audio professionals will serve as great assets to our highly capable business solutions team.”