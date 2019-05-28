InfoComm: FOR-A Highlights Integrated Product Range Supporting 12G-SDI/4K and Video-Over-IP

Cypress, CA, May 28, 2019 – A range of flexible video production switchers, video servers, and graphics systems that consistently support both 12G-SDI/4K and 3G-SDI/HD resolution will be a focal point of the FOR-A® booth at the upcoming InfoComm Show in Orlando. Demonstrating video production solutions for corporate video, worship, sports and live event applications, FOR-A will exhibit in Exhibit Hall, West Level 2, Booth 1861 during the show which runs from June 8-14 in the Orlando Convention Center.

FOR-A’s booth lineup includes the HVS-490 and HVS-1200 HANABI switchers, Variant Systems Group’s Envivo Studio production suite and Envivo Replay sports and live event replay solution, ClassX content creation and graphics playout solution, and the ODYSSEY Insight video server.

The compact HANABI HVS-490 opens the door to more affordable 4K production. HDMI 2.0b specification support provides 4K output to a multi-viewer. Offering exclusive features, including MELite™ technology, which extends the switcher’s 2 M/Es to offer 6 M/E performance, the HVS-490 is designed for use in any live environment, including mobile shoots, events, and in-house corporate productions. The switcher provides users with event memory and macro functions, as well as integrated frame synchronizers and multi viewers - making it easy to set up quickly for live performances.

The HANABI HVS-1200, a compact 4K/HD compatible switcher, builds on the features of the HANABI HVS-490 video switcher and adds 12G-SDI support as standard. The switcher also utilizes a single cable for image processing and is configurable as both a 12G-SDI/4K and as a 3G-SDI/HD switcher. In HD mode, the switcher accepts up to 40 inputs, and in 4K mode it accepts up to 10. In 4K mode, the switcher provides 2 M/E performance (1 M/E + 1 MELite™), and in HD mode it’s a 6 M/E (2 M/E + 4 MELite) switcher virtually.

Just introduced at NAB 2019, Variant Systems will showcase the new Envivo Studio to InfoComm attendees. Shown for the first time at InfoComm, Envivo Studio is an all-in-one live production system that includes a clip player, still store, shot box, and powerful capabilities, including:

- Live switcher (cut camera inputs)

- Internal keyer (multi-layer overlay)

- Switcher support (key/fill)

- Drive multiple venue screens (IMAG)

- VDCP control

- 24hr loop record inputs

- Built-in slow-motion replay

- Coaching review tool

- Time shift

FOR-A is the exclusive distributor of Variant Systems Group’s Envivo Studio and Envivo Replay sports and live event replay solution in the U.S. and Canada, along with Central and South Americas. Envivo Replay offers a complete replay solution packaged in an intuitive user interface with continuous multiple iso-channel recording capabilities, simultaneous clip storage of multiple angles to clip bins, playlists for highlights playback, built-in branding capabilities, direct publishing to social media platforms, and support for high speed super slow-motion cameras. At InfoComm, both Envivo systems will be shown with a Dante audio interface, enabling the systems to support uncompressed, multi-channel, low latency digital audio over a standard Ethernet network. Studio and Replay also support NDI (Network Device Interface), a free protocol for Video-Over-IP, developed by NewTek.

A demo of the latest ClassX solution of 2D/3D character generation and live motion graphics and playout software integrated with FOR-A video switchers will be on the FOR-A Infocomm stand. ClassX’s graphics suite of solutions is popular with universities, digital signage, live event, and sports production applications. FOR-A is the exclusive distributor of ClassX in North, Central and South America. The agreement provides broadcasters and live event producers with the ability to create and play out ClassX real-time broadcast graphics integrated with FOR-A video switchers.

ClassX offers a complete solution with pixel-perfect, real-time 2D and 3D motion graphics and titling, SportsGraphics, SocialServer, MOS newsroom interface, clip playing automation, picture-in-picture and a multi-functional scripting facility. ClassX is 12G-compatible and supports Dante digital audio for playout.

ODYSSEY’s Insight Production Server is a multi-channel playout system, available in a two- or four-channel configuration. Offering a Web interface for control from any device with a web browser (no installation required), the video server provides a wide range of supported wrappers and codecs for media contribution and video play out with time delay playback. Insight's flexible event processor allows users to connect multiple devices and interact with FOR-A production video switchers, routing switchers, CG generators, GPIO-connected devices and other studio equipment to orchestrate event triggering for a seamless production.