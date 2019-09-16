New Camplex 4K HDMI SFP Fiber Extender with EDID & RS232

Saugerties, NY - September 16, 2019 Camplex, a leading US manufacturer of fiber optic cables and accessories, introduces a new fiber 4K/2K HDMI extender for use with SFP modules that features automatic EDID and RS232 bi-directional passthrough and is HDCP 2.2 compatible.



The CMX-FMCH001 18 Gigabit fiber extender sends a standard copper-based HDMI signal up to 4K@60Hz via SFP modules (not included) with a maximum distance of 37 miles over singlemode fiber. The system includes automatic EDID for rapid integration of source and display and supports RS232 bi-directional pass through. Housed in a rugged, black powder-coated steel cabinet for use at live events and digital signage operations.

About Camplex

Camplex, a division of Tower Products Incorporated, is a leading broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber optic cable assemblies and video over fiber solutions for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. We build opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum, and hybrid fiber cables in a COCA certified and LEMO and Canare trained fiber facility. Camplex fiber optic products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand.