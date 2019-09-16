New Camplex 4K HDMI SFP Fiber Extender with EDID & RS232
Saugerties, NY - September 16, 2019 Camplex, a leading US manufacturer of fiber optic cables and accessories, introduces a new fiber 4K/2K HDMI extender for use with SFP modules that features automatic EDID and RS232 bi-directional passthrough and is HDCP 2.2 compatible.
The CMX-FMCH001 18 Gigabit fiber extender sends a standard copper-based HDMI signal up to 4K@60Hz via SFP modules (not included) with a maximum distance of 37 miles over singlemode fiber. The system includes automatic EDID for rapid integration of source and display and supports RS232 bi-directional pass through. Housed in a rugged, black powder-coated steel cabinet for use at live events and digital signage operations.
About Camplex
Camplex, a division of Tower Products Incorporated, is a leading broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber optic cable assemblies and video over fiber solutions for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. We build opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum, and hybrid fiber cables in a COCA certified and LEMO and Canare trained fiber facility. Camplex fiber optic products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox