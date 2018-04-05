EditShare NAB 2018 Media Showcase Mitigates Cybercrime and Costly QC Delivery; Expands Tiered Storage and Remote Workflows

Boston, MA — March 8, 2018 - EditShare a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, today announced that it will be showcasing new capabilities across its award-winning XStream EFS scale out storage, Flow media asset management, QUALES automated quality check and file verification, and XStream EFS 40NL nearline storage solutions at NAB 2018 (booth SL8620). Attendees to the EditShare booth will see first hand how the new XStream EFS Auditing Dashboard mitigates potential hacking and content theft, as well as how XStream EFS 40NL enhances tiered storage workflows. EditShare media experts will also demonstrate QUALES AQC capabilities as integrated with Flow Media Asset Management, revealing new workflows that lower costs and meet the demands of evolving delivery requirements for popular OTT platforms. Finally, EditShare will be showcasing for the first time how the brand new, software-defined Flow media asset management platform expands remote workflow opportunities and collaboration.

“You can be producing outstanding work, but if your content is not secure and your delivery methodology is spotty, you are putting your business at risk,” says James Richings, Managing Director, EditShare. “With the expansion of IT into media workflows and the growing popularity of OTT platforms, the time is now to ensure your facility has the right security layers and delivery methodology in place to minimize the risk of stolen content and bad file format deliveries. EditShare’s NAB showcase presents new storage auditing, media asset management and quality assurance solutions that address workflow weaknesses with best practice solutions that align with industry standards that will soon become table stakes for doing business.”

Attendees to the 2018 NAB Show can book a private demonstration with an EditShare expert to discuss their workflow needs and how EditShare solutions can help at: editshare.com/book-demo-nab-2018.

XStream EFS File Auditing Capabilities

At IBC2017, EditShare unveiled EFS XStream Auditing - the industry’s first purpose-built scale out storage solution with auditing designed for the media and entertainment market. This revolutionary product provides comprehensive auditing and reporting of all file system activity, including file creation, deletion, modification, opens and reads as well as general media space access. EditShare auditing capabilities are designed to deter cyber criminals by providing system administrators with a complete digital footprint of all file interactions.

Unique to this solution is the intuitive XStream EFS Auditing Dashboard that provides administrators a high-level view of activity with the ability to drill down to individual users and files.

EditShare EFS 40NL Nearline Storage for EFS Tiered Storage

The XStream EFS 40NL delivers the performance and economics of traditional nearline storage with the scalability, fault-tolerance and ease of use of the proven EditShare EFS shared storage solution. Administrators can easily add one or more EFS 40NL nodes of cost-optimized storage to an existing XStream EFS storage cluster as well as configure the EFS 40NL as an independent storage cluster for disaster recovery or media backup purposes.

QUALES Automated Quality Check & File Verification

Now AMWA-compliant for AS-11 UK DPP, the EditShare team is paving the way for easy compliance at the the click of a button. The unique QUALES user interface is designed for the creative, giving an instant visual presentation of the quality-checked file. Flow users, which include producers, post supervisors, editors and other non-engineer staff, will have an intuitive visual aid to spot-check content. With QC offered as a core capability within the EditShare Flow media asset management platform, users will be able to systematically QC content at any point across the workflow saving countless hours of production and post-production time.

Stay tuned for a massive QC product lineup launch on the NAB Show floor.

Flow: Independent Software-Defined Media Asset Management Platform

Announced at IBC2017, Flow will be available as a storage-agnostic software solution and will work with industry-standard storage solutions, providing a layer of content creation, media management and workflow automation that optimizes the entire production workflow. Search, find and retrieve valuable assets quickly and efficiently, while getting content directly into your favorite NLE, whether it’s Adobe Premiere, Avid Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro or Lightworks.

In addition to the new solutions, EditShare will have its full lineup of products on hand including all scale out shared storage models XStream EFS 450, EFS 200 and EFS 300 scale out storage; and GEEVS multi-channel ingest and playout server.

