DDN and Dalet Announce Certified Solutions; Reimagining Centralized Storage for Ultra HD Broadcast Workflows at Scale

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – April 9, 2018 – Extending its leadership in the broadcast and media market, DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that it has certified its MEDIAScaler® and WOS® storage solutions with Dalet, the foremost provider of media asset management and workflow orchestration, to simplify management of Ultra HD broadcast workflows at scale. The DDN certified solutions will be showcased at the NAB Show, April 9-12 in Las Vegas.

The combination of DDN Storage solutions and the Dalet Galaxy platform streamline complex workflows, delivering a simplified management approach for creative content at scale. DDN’s unique approach to solving the most complex I/O requirements through a combination of powerful file and object storage solutions along with the Dalet Galaxy platform allows customers to cost-effectively centralize storage and drive production, asset management and multiplatform distribution from an integrated solution.

In an industry that is moving to converge IT and broadcast infrastructure, DDN is uniquely positioned to deliver the level of performance and quality of service required by broadcast operations using 10/40/100GigE networks. The DDN and Dalet certified solution simplifies integration projects by delivering the performance of a SAN, without its complexity and cost over a standard networking infrastructure.

“We are confident that customers deploying our powerful workflow orchestration and content management solutions on top of DDN storage platforms will be able to maximize the value of their investment with flexible and scalable platforms designed for optimized cost-performance ratio on every tier,” said Eran Binyamin Zeitoun, solutions infrastructure and integration services manager, Dalet.

DDN’s MEDIAScaler platform and WOS object storage solutions have the flexibility and power to accelerate highly concurrent media workflows and offer end-to-end digital content management from high-performance ingest and processing to collaboration and long-term archiving. DDN systems are built to withstand the demands of data ingest, from innovative and demanding sources, to distribution to a diversified range of technologies and future workloads.

“DDN has unique media expertise and a long history of providing the best performing, most stable storage platforms for Media and Entertainment workflows," said Paul Bloch, DDN president and co-founder. “Our alignment and certification with Dalet solutions enable users to benefit from the joint innovation of both companies, providing complete broadcast solutions.”

DDN’s MEDIAScaler file storage (via the SMB file sharing protocol) and WOS object storage (through S3 compatible gateway) are certified for implementation in production with the Dalet Galaxy platform and are shipping today. To schedule a demonstration at NAB 2018, please register here.

About DDN

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution. Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA. For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

