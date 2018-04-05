Dalet Boosts Social Media for the Newsroom at NAB 2018

Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, announced today it will showcase at NAB 2018 (booth SL8010) new capabilities for producers and journalists to tackle the rapidly growing role of social media in the newsroom. “Reuters Institute Digital News Report * stated that in 2017 more than 51% of those sampled (in the US) get news via social media networks. This was up five percentage points from 2016 and twice as many from 2013,” explains Arnaud Elnecave, vice president of marketing at Dalet. “In order to keep pace with today’s hyper-active non-stop news cycle and audiences’ desire for new forms of content interactions, Dalet hasinterwovensocial media functions into every facet of the newsroom. From using social media as a source, all the way to engaging audiences in complementary experiences, this new suite tools have been designed for publishers to very simply and effectively treat social media as an integrated part of their overall day to day operations, alongside traditional outlets.”

Powered by the Dalet Galaxy five Media Asset Management, Workflow Orchestration and Editorial platform, the newly revved Dalet Social Media Framework enables editorial teams to harvest, aggregate, analyze, produce and deliver fast-paced news to social media networks, while the rest of the platform helps free up editorial time by further automating business as usual for the more traditional outlets. New Dalet Social Framework capabilities available with the Dalet Galaxy five release and shown at NAB 2018 include:

Aggregator: This new feature offers a friendly and efficient UI to use social threads as news sources. Journalists can simply subscribe to topics they need to follow. The module automatically aggregates and displays matching threads.



This new feature offers a friendly and efficient UI to use social threads as news sources. Journalists can simply subscribe to topics they need to follow. The module automatically aggregates and displays matching threads. Track story popularity : Real-time engagement data presented in familiar social media style data lets journalists know how their posts are performing with audiences and assists in gauging new story angles.



: Real-time engagement data presented in familiar social media style data lets journalists know how their posts are performing with audiences and assists in gauging new story angles. Support for Facebook business pages: In addition to the ability to publish to Facebook personal accounts, journalists can now publish to business pages with full control over draft or as a final post.



In addition to the ability to publish to Facebook personal accounts, journalists can now publish to business pages with full control over draft or as a final post. Advanced social media staging : The new feature allows to time and schedule posts either solo or alongside a developing story (before, during and after a story airs). It also includes the ability to submit and approve social media stories.



: The new feature allows to time and schedule posts either solo or alongside a developing story (before, during and after a story airs). It also includes the ability to submit and approve social media stories. Emoji library: A 6,000 character Emoji library used by Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat communicators is now part of the Dalet Social Media Framework.

News Production, Creation and Distribution for a Multimedia World

The flexible Dalet Galaxy five platform allows news operations to either distribute to social media via a traditional CMS integration or to connect directly to Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. This increases the speed in which news is delivered to a global audience and gives journalists full control over their news engagement with the audience.

For more information on Dalet Social Media Framework, please visit http://www.dalet.com/solutions/social-media-framework.

* N. Newman, R. Fletcher, A. Kalogeropoulos, D. A. L. Levy, R. Kleis Nielsen (2017). Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2017. Retrieved from this link on April 4th, 2018.

