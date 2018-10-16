JKN Global Media PCL Thailand Invests in Dalet For Media Management Transformation

Paris, France – October 16, 2018 – , a leading provider of solutions and services for media organizations and content professionals, announced today that JKN Global Media PCL Thailand (JKN) has invested in the Dalet Galaxy five Media Asset Management (MAM) and Workflow Orchestration platform to optimize content production and delivery across traditional, OTT and social media distribution outlets. The installation enables a comprehensive workflow transformation, taking the Thai-based media organization from manually managing assets to automated processes that optimize production and delivery efficiencies across the entire media operation.

Headquartered in Nakhon Pathom, JKN Global Media, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading content distributor and licensing management business in Thailand. It is involved in the distribution of movies, TV series and documentaries for digital TV, cable satellite, home entertainment and OTT platforms. In addition to importing content from all over the world, JKN also produces original Thai-centric programming content for Discovery, History Channel and National Geographic. A large volume of JKN’s business is in the distribution of foreign language content to broadcasters, repackaging and dubbing this content into multiple languages in-house. It also plays out content to traditional and social platforms. With legacy workflows based on files and folders manually managed and exchanged from one group to the next, there was no integration, processes were time-consuming, and assets were left unenriched.

“JKN Global Media had the core goal to increase overall productivity, in terms of content, and boost distribution efficiency by adopting facility-wide migration policies, automated transcoding, and expansive metadata tagging and tracking,” states Cesar Camacho, general manager, Dalet Asia Pacific. “With Dalet, they have succeeded in doing this. They now have a platform, with which they can better serve content to viewers on any platform and evolve their business in reselling content. The agility of Dalet Galaxy five allows JKN to expand its capabilities without implementing an entirely new system. For example, they can easily add orchestration to take advantage of emerging technologies such as AI.”



With the goal of becoming more systemic and detail-accurate with regards to content management, JKN invested in Dalet Galaxy five. Moving from a legacy infrastructure that was characterized by pockets of content and asset management siloed across the facility, JKN has unified all of its systems and content repositories under one single platform with the flexibility to scale as business requires. Dalet Galaxy five provides browser-based access to content and assigns migration policies so content flows through a consistent process. All assets are centralized and detailed metadata tracking allows JKN to optimize the content use. Enriched metadata also means that it can pinpoint assets for production and delivery to all distribution outlets with far more efficiency.

The full implementation of Dalet Galaxy five at JKN Global Media includes: Dalet Webspace for browser-based search and retrieval; Dalet AmberFin for orchestrated, high-quality transcoding; and Dalet Xtend for seamless workflow collaboration between Dalet Galaxy five, Adobe Premiere Pro and Avid ProTools. There are further integrations with Aspera for accelerated file transfer and Vidchecker for QC. The Dalet platform integrates fluently with JKN’s business management and content management systems, with the organization’s playout system, and with all major social media platforms for frictionless online publishing.

Camacho adds, “Dalet’s entry into the Thai market comes hot on the heels of several key APAC customer expansions including ABS-CBN’s addition of Dalet at its Cebu news site in the Philippines and the enterprise rollout of the Dalet media asset management and workflow platform at Australia's Special Broadcasting Service. These diverse and large-scale implementations are a testament to Dalet’s ability to support broadcast networks transformation to faster, agile multiplatform content supply chains.”

About JKN Global Media PLC

JKN Global Media PLC is a successful company in content management and content distribution business in Thailand. Last year on November 30, 2017, JKN Global Media launched its first IPO at the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) among their business partners, broadcasters, investors and their Fan Clubs. Its headquarter is located at JKN Gallery Salaya, Nakhon Pathom province, which is a 30-minute drive from Bangkok. JKN Global Media, together with its subsidiaries, is a number one global content distributor and content management in Thailand. It is involved in the distribution of movies, series and documentaries to the local TV channels in all seven platforms; those are digital TV, Cable Satellite, Home Entertainment, Merchandise, Publishing, Over the Top (OTT) and Ancillary. JKN also produces original documentaries related to honorary HM, the King and Queen of Thailand to people around the world.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: .

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit .

Press Contact

Nick Govoni

Zazil Media Group

(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (978) 866-7354

####