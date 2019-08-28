Dalet Reveals Updated Product Lineup that Streamlines the Multi-platform and Digital Media Content Supply Chain at IBC2019

Paris, France – August 28, 2019 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, will demonstrate how its newly expanded media product lineup manages the content supply chain from production to distribution for a much wider range of media management needs and a significantly broader market at the 2019 IBC Show (Hall 8, Stand B77), held in Amsterdam from September 13th through September 17th. The recent Ooyala Flex Media Platform business acquisition combined with new product introductions spanning broadcast graphics, AI-powered content and production workflows, and IP infrastructure add even greater breadth and depth to the Dalet media management capabilities.

The expanded Dalet product offering answers the needs of existing news, sports, programs, radio and archive customers requiring solutions to enable enterprise orchestration, intensive production and multi-platform distribution workflows. For new customers and markets, including corporate brands, telcos, sports teams and leagues, Dalet now offers agile, subscription-based solutions to manage multi-platform packaging and digital media distribution workflows.

“Today, the ability to launch new services quickly at reduced operational costs is essential for content owners and distributors to remain competitive, and both Dalet and Ooyala have been helping them address this challenge in our respective areas of expertise. This was one of the key drivers behind the Ooyala acquisition,” states Kevin Savina, Director of Product Strategy, Dalet. “The Ooyala Flex Media Platform, with its strong OTT content supply chain and multi-platform distribution capabilities, is a perfect complement to Dalet Galaxy five, which is the platform of choice for production-intensive and enterprise media operations. We look forward to demonstrating that at IBC2019 alongside all the other innovations we will be showcasing on our other platforms.”

Powering the Digital Content Supply Chain & Multi-platform Distribution - Ooyala Flex Media Platform

Now under the Dalet umbrella, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform is nested within a media ecosystem that will enable a steady growth path, with a number of new features being unveiled at IBC2019. The platform now includes the ability to publish to multiple online video platforms, such as Kaltura, JWPlayer and Brightcove, offering increased support for OTT workflows and multi-platform distribution. Integration with Dalet AmberFin for orchestrated, high-quality media processing, and Dalet Media Cortex for AI-augmented workflows will also be demonstrated at the show, developing the first synergies between the Ooyala Flex Media Platform and the wider Dalet product range.

Leveraging AI to Augment Content Workflows - Dalet Media Cortex

The AI SaaS platform, Dalet Media Cortex, automatically enriches content and provides actionable insights, contextual recommendations, speech-to-text transcriptions and automated closed captioning, offering real value for both the users and the wider organization. An add-on to Dalet Galaxy five and Ooyala Flex Media Platform, the pay-as-you-go AI platform helps media organizations leverage cognitive services and machine learning across content operations and businesses. Providing the right insights, in the right toolset, with the right context, Dalet Media Cortex helps content producers, owners and publishers across news, sports, programs and radio operations make the most of their media assets and become more productive, automating mundane tasks so they can focus on the creative editorial process.

Advanced Broadcast Graphics with Brainstorm Real-Time Graphics Engine - Dalet Cube

Fully integrated across the Dalet Unified News Operations solution powered by Dalet Galaxy five, the state-of-the-art, full-featured Dalet Cube graphics platform is a major upgrade and leverages the industry-leading Brainstorm real-time graphics engine to deliver superior 2D and 3D branding and visuals. Suited for both on-air and file-based graphics creation, the Dalet Cube unified approach enables news broadcasters to easily create dynamic branding and up-level visual storytelling across traditional, digital and social channels.

Exceptional In-the-Field Multimedia Production Experience - Dalet Remote Editing

Media organizations in fast-paced production markets such as news, sports and reality TV have extensive in-the-field production needs. The Dalet Remote Editing highly scalable framework brings full-featured multimedia editing capabilities and speed to the editors working in the field or out of remote offices, as well as freelancers. Dalet Remote Editing securely connects journalists, producers, editors and other content creators to the central content hub, enabling remote users to edit, assemble, collaborate and quickly submit packages or download high-resolution media to finalize locally even in low-bandwidth situations, with no additional PAM or MAM required. The first release of the new Dalet Remote Editing framework supports Dalet OneCut natively with subsequent updates supporting Dalet Xtend-compatible third-party editing applications.

A Clear Path to IP - Dalet Brio

Dalet is providing media organizations a clear path and controlled transition to IP with support for SMPTE ST 2110 in the latest release of its Dalet Brio I/O platform. Supporting both SMPTE ST 2110 and SDI standard workflows, the high-density ingest and playout platform allows media facilities to invest in their future IP infrastructure without disrupting their current operation. The cornerstone of advanced, IP-ready media operations, Dalet Brio adapts to new production and distribution environments with advanced capabilities that manage ingest, transfers and playout to and from a wide range of systems and devices. Its extensive IP support enables users to process a wide range of parallel streams including SMPTE ST 2110, ST 2022-2 and NDI for linear channels, and RTMP for digital platforms like Facebook Live, YouTube and Twitter.

Better Together - Join us for a Very Special Dalet Pulse Event!

This IBC2019, the Dalet Pulse media innovation summit will expand its platform to include Ooyala. Celebrating the joining of two great media teams and technologies, the Dalet Pulse theme this year, Better Together, will give attendees a chance to learn about the extended product portfolio and how it helps leading media organizations develop agile content supply chains, deliver unique content experiences to multi-platform audiences, and increase revenues with Dalet solutions and partner technologies. It’s also a unique opportunity to meet the expanded team.

Thursday, 12 September

Bar Restaurant Pompstation, Amsterdam

Keynote: 17:30 - 19:00

Party: 19:00 - 22:00

Register now via https://www.dalet.com/events/dalet-pulse-ibc-2019.

Book a Private Briefing to Learn More About Dalet

Take the opportunity to have a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn how the latest products and solutions can help you better create, manage and distribute content. Book a meeting via https://www.dalet.com/events/ibc-show-2019.

Press can contact Alex Molina at alex@zazilmediagroup.com to schedule a media briefing.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

In July 2019, Dalet announced the acquisition of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business. An acceleration of the company’s mission, the move brings tremendous value to existing Dalet and Ooyala customers, opening vast opportunities for OTT & digital distribution.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Turner Asia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organisations (National Rugby League, FIVB, LFP) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600

####