Dalet Sets Sights on Multi-Market Expansion with the Appointment of Matthew Carter to Head of Sales, UK, Benelux and South Africa

Paris, France – January 22, 2020 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced the appointment of Matthew Carter as Head of Sales UK, Benelux and South Africa. Carter, who led global sales engineering for the recently acquired Ooyala Flex Media Platform business, will spearhead Dalet sales initiatives with oversight of Dalet market strategy, customer workflow design and implementation of both Dalet Galaxy five and Ooyala Flex Media Platform in these key territories.

“We’re in the midst of a media revolution. The increasing appetite for personalized, on-demand content is challenging business models everywhere. Traditional media, sports organizations, corporate brands, and agencies need to adapt to the changing market dynamics and position themselves to take advantage of the unprecedented level of opportunities available today to engage consumers. They need to evolve their media strategy,” states Stéphane Schlayen, chief operating officer, Dalet. “Matthew has the proven technical breadth and depth and business acumen required to successfully architect our customers’ ambitious digital transformations. His expertise will help businesses across market verticals modernize their media operations, deepening viewer and customer engagement as well as take advantage of entirely new revenue streams. We welcome Matthew into his new role and have the utmost confidence in his success.”

An experienced industry executive, Carter has a comprehensive understanding of media workflows and operational business needs across production, post-production, corporate and broadcast. His sound guidance has helped world-renowned clients like Smoke and Mirrors reduce content delivery times to its customers by as much as 85%, and Sky Sports automate the distribution of Premier League highlights to syndication partners in near-real-time with incredible SLA accuracy.

“With video content so ubiquitous across platforms and its consumption growing at an incredible pace, media companies have more opportunities than ever to leverage technology and grow their businesses. However, it all comes down to selecting the right mix of technologies and deploying the right workflow design to capitalize on the potential,” comments Carter. “The Dalet suite of solutions enables media companies to own the entire multiplatform production and delivery content supply chain. The powerful combination of Dalet Galaxy five and Ooyala Flex Media Platform delivers an unparalleled level of functionality. Combined with our consulting and change management expertise, we can help our customers innovate their operations and bring to fruition their bold business plans,” Carter concludes, “With the explosion of content creation, it is truly an exciting time to be in media and I look forward to working with our customers to revolutionize their businesses.”

About Matthew Carter

An accomplished technologist and business strategist, Carter has held senior leadership and technical roles with Ooyala since 2012, overseeing pre-sales, software engineering, and project delivery functions that optimized customer media supply chains. Prior to Ooyala, Carter was a consultant with Accenture working across multiple market sectors including media and entertainment where he transitioned ITV to an innovative tapeless workflow. You can contact Matthew Carter directly at mcarter@dalet.com.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

In July 2019, Dalet announced the acquisition of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business. An acceleration of the company’s mission, the move brings tremendous value to existing Dalet and Ooyala customers, opening vast opportunities for OTT & digital distribution.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Turner Asia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organisations (National Rugby League, FIVB, Bundesliga) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.