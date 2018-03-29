Cinegy announces major new features for its Desktop, Multiviewer and Capture platforms

NAB 2018, 9 – 12 April, Booth SL12116 – At NAB 2018, Cinegy will introduce the latest version of its collaborative workflow production tool, Cinegy Desktop 12, a feature-rich front end that provides real-time access to live ingested video feeds or media stored in the Cinegy Archive MAM, along with powerful tools for logging and editing; post-production; news production; and an almost unlimited ability to import and export media to third-party non-linear editing and automation systems.

What’s new in Cinegy Desktop 12 is that it now includes full UHD support (up to 60p); powerful, real-time GPU accelerated effects with keyframing; fully integrated editions of Cinegy Capture for local ingest; Cinegy Convert for automated import, export and task automation; a fully hardware-accelerated video engine that enables real-time UHD editing; full-circle, extended integration with AVID; and a modern, high-DPI-aware user interface for working with ‘retina’ style displays. Cinegy is real-time by definition, which means there is no waiting for rendering to finish, just press play.

Cinegy Desktop runs on standard IT infrastructure and can be installed on any user’s PC desktop within a network environment. It allows users to collaborate from their normal Windows PC desktops without tying up expensive editing bays. Full system functionality is available from any workplace, editing bay, or machine room for maximum workflow flexibility.

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “Accessing assets so they can be used to best and most profitable effect requires powerful tools. Cinegy Desktop 12 provides an entire suite of such tools, providing a seamless experience for hundreds, or thousands of simultaneous clients performing ingest, logging, editing, and versioning.”

Cinegy Desktop 12 is primarily geared toward, but not limited to, Cinegy customers already using Cinegy Archive (MAM); those working with a large number of media assets that need features including a flexible metadata model, user right management and advanced search; those looking for a powerful, real time UHD editing and post-production tool with MAM; and those wishing to build a modern, cost efficient IT-based video production or news workflow.

“The fact that any Cinegy Desktop edit project, no matter how complex, can be pushed to Cinegy Air PRO for immediate play to air in full UHD glory with no rendering, export or file transfer being required, is a massive time saver. Our customers in news, sports, reality TV, and even live game shows have come to rely on this, as increasingly do others. Time is money” explained Weigner.

Cinegy Multiviewer 14 is believed to be the most flexible and versatile, one of best multiviewers ever produced. With Cinegy Multiviewer 14, broadcasters, cable companies, and telcos, as well as OTT providers or production companies, can locally and remotely monitor SDI and IP video – streams, satellite feeds, live camera feeds, playout channels, and many other sources.

Multiple feature enhancements included in Cinegy Multiviewer 14 include enhanced Dolby decoding; reactive PPM; loudness measurement; extended telemetry with deep analysis and alerts; advanced stream metadata; and support for all major captioning formats including teletext decoding.

Cinegy Multiviewer 14 is available with Cinegy Air PRO 12 in the cloud as a ready-to-launch “Channel-in-the-Cloud” power bundle on both AWS and Azure, enabling broadcasters, corporations, or anyone with a valid credit card to launch a multi-channel TV station in minutes.

Cinegy Capture Pro 12 is the latest version of Cinegy’s enterprise-scalable ingest software, which is used by freelancers, production companies and international broadcasters alike. From simple tape or live ingest to the scheduled recording of hundreds of channels of SDI or IP feeds, extends the range of Cinegy Capture Pro 12’s capabilities. New features in version 12 are more IP video formats supported by the addition of SMPTE 2022-6 and Newtek’s NDI; support for HDR HLG; improved performance for XAVC and AVC-Ultra; support for the Daniel2 GPU codec; and Nvidia GPU accelerated H.264 and HEVC encoding.

###

About Cinegy

Cinegy develops software solutions for collaborative workflow encompassing IP, capture, editing, and playout services tools, integrated into an active archive for full digital asset management. Either SaaS, virtualizable stacks, cloud or on-premises, Cinegy is COTS using standard IT hardware, and non-proprietary storage technology. Cinegy products are reliable, affordable, scalable, easily deployable and intuitive. Cinegy is truly Software Defined Television.

Media Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

jennie@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0) 7748 636171