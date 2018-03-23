Boxer appoints new account manager

Harpenden UK, 22 March 2018 — Boxer, a leading UK solutions provider for multiplatform content acquisition, production, and delivery markets has announced the appointment of Chris Cooper as account manager.

Cooper comes to Boxer following successful sales, account management, and hands-on tenures in broadcast and production for more than a decade. He is responsible for a range of key accounts, primarily those in the post production market.

Cooper reports directly to Boxer Sales Manager, Peter Jones, who said, “Chris has demonstrated exemplary skills and knowledge that will substantially benefit our customers and complement Boxer’s accelerating growth. We are delighted that he will apply his considerable experience for the benefit of our clients.”

“Boxer is a highly respected solutions-provider, Cooper said. “Whether maintaining existing legacy systems; upgrading to new technologies; or taking the plunge into a potentially disruptive, yet game-changing future, Boxer has consistently demonstrated its expertise in guiding clients to their ultimate goals and I’m excited to play a major role in that.”

Cooper is based in London and can be reached at chris.cooper@boxer.co.uk.

About Boxer

Boxer has worked for more than 25 years in the broadcast and post-production arenas, supplying equipment and integrated systems to a range of clients including: Arqiva, BBC, BSkyB, Thomson Reuters, Channel 4, Perform Group, ITV, ITN, The Mill, MPC, Technicolor, Travel Channel and Liverpool FCTV.

Boxer has confirmed its commitment to providing quality products and services by becoming ISO 9001:2008 registered and continuing external assessment ensures a consistently high level of service.

Media Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

jennie@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0) 7748 636171