Soundtheory Ships GULLFOSS Intelligent Automatic Equalizer

February 20, 2018 - Having introduced their first audio plug-in at the 2018 NAMM Show, Soundtheory is now shipping GULLFOSS, an intelligent automatic equalizer that uses unique computational auditory perception technology to identify and resolve problems in the frequency balance of your signal.

GULLFOSS works by automatically adjusting its settings in real-time according to the audible features of the input signal, providing quick and precise fixes for issues that would otherwise be unsolvable or require a lot of time and experience to resolve.

"GULFOSS is your own pair of Golden Ears", said Andreas Tell, Research Director and co-Founder of Soundtheory. "Not only does it solve a wide range of issues when mixing and mastering to help you get the best, most consistent sound possible, but it can also serve as a valuable resource to analyze your mixes and help you improve your craft."

While the technology behind GULLFOSS involves intricate analysis and complex mathematical algorithms, Soundtheory has created an easy-to-use tool for everyone from the amateur musician to the professional mastering engineer. Its clean user interface offers a set of basic parameters that can be adjusted to improve the clarity, detail, spatiality and balance of a mix or recording in a matter of seconds. GULLFOSS is even capable of fixing balancing issues between different sound elements without access to the individual tracks.

Key Features:

Automatic equalization in real-time

Highly advanced computational auditory perception model makes objective processing decisions

Intelligently treats sound elements in the mix separately

Improves clarity, detail, spatiality, definition and presence

Eliminates annoying resonances and cancellations

Retains dynamics and reduces the need for multiband compression

Mixes translate much more consistently between listening environments

Improve your mixes by watching the real-time EQ graph display

New patent-pending equalizer technology enables GULLFOSS to change its frequency response with the ultimate in precision more than 100 times per second and without introducing audible artifacts or degrading signal quality for unrivaled sound quality. Together with a highly advanced internal auditory model that has been developed by Soundtheory, mixes processed with GULLFOSS will generally translate more consistently between different listening situations.

Price and Availability:

GULLFOSS is now available for a special introductory price of $99 USD at www.soundtheory.com (regular price: $199.00)

About Soundtheory:

Soundtheory emerged from a long term research project in 2016 and is the brainchild of mathematical physicist Andreas Tell, who has been researching and working with sound for over 20 years, and Managing Director David Pringle. Soundtheory has developed exciting new and unique methods for realtime audio processing. Its highly advanced model of computational auditory perception opens up new possibilities of analyzing sound as perceived by human ears and of processing it without introducing any audible artefacts at all.



Gullfoss is the first in a line of products that employ Soundtheory's technology and demonstrates that simplicity, innovative technology and incredible sound can work together in a product made for everyone who loves audio.