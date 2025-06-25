Wizard of Oz Comes to the Sphere

LAS VEGAS—Sphere Entertainment Co. has released new details around the sound, score and infrasound haptic seats for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, a fully immersive experience that is designed to make audiences feel like they have stepped inside the ﬁlm.

For the experience, Sphere Studios is leveraging Sphere’s audio technologies, along with newly discovered archival material, to create an experience that remains true to the ﬁlmmakers’ intent while layering in technologies that bring it new life.

“There’s Dorothy and ‘Over the Rainbow’ as you heard them before, and there will be Dorothy and ‘Over the Rainbow’ as you hear them now, with the ﬁlm’s classic music taking on new clarity and immersion through Sphere Immersive Sound,” said Carolyn Blackwood, head of Sphere Studios. “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, heard and felt through our cutting-edge technologies, will create a new emotional connection to The Wizard of Oz that is only possible at Sphere.”

To take advantage of Sphere Immersive Sound’s 167,000 programmable speakers, and ability to direct sound anywhere in the venue, the original ﬁlm’s mono score was re-recorded to take on new clarity via Sphere Immersive Sound, while preserving the casts’ vocal performances.

To achieve this, the mono audio had to ﬁrst be separated into individual stems of vocals, dialogue, and sound eﬀects. This process, a collaboration between Sphere Studios and Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services, used advanced audio technologies to create the individual components without distortion or artifact. Inside Sphere, the stems are being layered together to create a sound mix that reveals a depth and clarity unheard in the 1939 ﬁlm.

They also re-recorded the score on the same scoring stage as the 1930s original – retaining the same acoustic environment.

To further maintain the integrity of the original score, the re-recorded score features more than 80 musicians playing in the 1930s style of ﬁlm music, including techniques such as pizzicato and vibrato that were standard for the era, but are less common in modern scores.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, an ocarina, a small wind instrument used during the original recording session of “If I Only Had a Brain,” was also used for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere recording, having been passed down through generations of musicians.

While re-recording the score, each section of the orchestra was also recorded individually with state-of-the-art miking. Coupled with Sphere Immersive Sound’s directional capabilities and the vocal and sound eﬀect stems, it will seem as though sound travels around the venue. For example, as the Tin Man tilts back and forth during his number, the isolated sound of the strings will also oscillate to emphasize his movement in visual and sonic unison, the venue reported.

“We approached the recording and mixing process for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere with a deep reverence for the original music, resulting in a breathtaking blend of legacy and innovation,” said Julianne Jordan, Grammy Award-winning music supervisor of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere. “Sphere Immersive Sound oﬀers opportunities for sound mixing that go well beyond a traditional theater, and this score will now be heard and felt with a level of clarity and immersion that was previously impossible.”

To enhance the immersion in The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, Sphere’s infrasound and haptic seat technology is being used for the ﬁrst time to not only create vibrations, but also emit tones that emphasize moments in the ﬁlm experience. For example, when the characters enter the haunted forest, an eerie tone will emanate from the seats, bringing the audience into the foursome’s perspective and imposing the same ominous feeling.

“This is the ﬁrst time sound technology has been used in this way in any venue,” said Paul Freeman, vice president and principal audio artist, Sphere Studios. “We developed a physical way of delivering sound that allows us to not only vibrate the seats, but also place tone in them that puts you in the ﬁlm – audiences will literally feel what they are hearing.”

The venue stressed that the vibrations, infrasound, and Sphere Immersive Sound will come together for maximum impact during key moments of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere. For example, when the main characters visit the Wizard in his throne room, his voice will boom throughout the venue, complemented by tremors and low frequency sounds from the seats. Intentional reverberations will be created within the venue to completely immerse the audience in sound – and anticipation.

As part of the experience, the original ﬁlm, shot for a 4:3 movie screen in the 1930s, will ﬁll Sphere’s 160,000 sq. ft. interior display plane, which wraps up, over and around the audience to create a fully immersive visual environment. The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will utilize environmental eﬀects and custom scents to make audiences feel as if they are part of the movie and have landed in Kansas and Oz.

The sound creative team for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere includes Grammy Award-nominated music producer/sound designer Paul Freeman (Spies); Grammy Award-winning music supervisor Julianne Jordan (A Star Is Born); Academy Award- nominated composer David Newman (Anastasia); and Academy Award-winning sound engineer Shawn Murphy (Jurassic Park). And from Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services: sound engineer Tony Pilkington (Sinners); Academy Award-winning supervising sound editor/sound designer Richard King (Dune: Part Two); and Cinema Audio Society- nominated re-recording mixer Tim LeBlanc (Superman).

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere opens August 28, 2025, with multiple showtimes daily. Tickets start at $104 and are on sale now at thesphere.com .