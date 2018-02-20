Rugged 24-Channel Small Diameter Tactical Fiber Optic Cables by Camplex

Saugerties, N.Y. – February 20, 2018 Camplex, a leading US manufacturer of fiber optic cable solutions and accessories, today announced the availability of a new 24-channel, small-diameter tactical fiber cable series for harsh environments where size and weight are concerns.

Camplex 24-channel singlemode tactical fiber optic cable (HF-TS24) with a polyurethane jacket can be used for temporary deployment directly on the ground in all terrains. The cables meet outdoor tactical needs for broadcast and pro-audio applications that require outdoor-rated crush and impact resistance. The helically stranded core provides flexibility, deployment ruggedness, and mechanical protection for the optical fibers. Fanouts are protected by polyurethane furcation tubing.

Cables are available with LC, SC, or ST connectors and in a variety of lengths. The cable series meets MIL-PRF-85045 specification and are also available on reels (HF-TR24) which feature storage for safely transporting the fanouts.

For more information go towww.camplex.com.

About Camplex

Camplex, a division of Tower Products Incorporated, is a leading broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber solutions and fiber termination services for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. We build custom opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum, and hybrid fiber cables in a COCA certified and LEMO and Canare trained fiber facility. Camplex fiber optic products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand.