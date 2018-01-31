Suitcase TV Flyaway++ Production System to debut at BVE 2018

Suitcase TV Ltd, a leading broadcast IP-based technology developer, today announced that Iphrame Flyaway++, a software-based framework for handling IP, ASI, and SDI signals in a physical PC or virtual (cloud) environment will make its European debut on Stand F26 at BVE 2018, 27 February - 1 March at London’s ExCel exhibition centre.

Flyaway++ builds on established Iphrame Flyaway remote production technology to provide additional system scaling and source unification options. The key to the Flyaway range is Suitcase-powered, time-compensated ‘TimeLock’ switching technology, which uses PTP reference clocks to ensure frame accurate operations regardless of link latencies.

Also featuring will be Clipper, a continuous recording solution helps to fulfil compliance obligations and/or store content for future use.

Suitcase TV’s Clipper recorder eliminates the complexity and expense of similar systems, but with workflow integration and optional powerful MAM functionality options. Clipper can work withSDI, ASI, and IP inputs, and make recordings in high resolution or browse quality depending on how the content is to be used.

In addition to broadcast applications, Clipper is highly useful for conference, government, event, stadium-level sport, concert, training, and security applications.

Suitcase TV Commercial Director Fraser Jardine said, “Flyaway++ and Clipper are exceptionally useful time and money savers, each in their own right. Both can be set up very rapidly, and significantly reduce requirements for manual intervention and we’re very pleased to unveil both fully at BVE 2018.”

For more information on Suitcase TV and its entire range of software-based workflow and production solutions, visit www.suitcasetv.com.