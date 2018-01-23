Signiant Receives ‘Committed to Security’ Mark from the Digital Production Partnership

Signiant Inc, a market leader in intelligent file movement software, today announced that it has received the ‘Committed to Security’ mark from the Digital Production Partnership (DPP), demonstrating its ongoing commitment to best cybersecurity practices for both production and broadcast environments.



Launched in October 2017, the DPP’s Committed to Security Programme is designed to help suppliers demonstrate their commitment to security best practice and offers a common framework that shows their customers how they are addressing cybersecurity.



“Signiant customers trust our technology to move their most valuable assets, so we take every precaution to secure each layer involved in file movement. A strong understanding of the ever-evolving threats enables us to effectively apply appropriate security functions, such as authentication, authorization, data integrity, data confidentiality, and non-repudiation,” said Ian Hamilton, CTO, Signiant. “We are delighted to receive the DPP’s Committed to Security mark which clearly demonstrates how seriously we take cybersecurity issues.”



“We’re delighted that Signiant has been awarded the DPP’s Committed to Security mark for both Broadcast and Production,” says DPP Managing Director, Mark Harrison. “They are part of a rapidly growing community of companies who hold the DPP Security mark. It demonstrates Signiant’s clear commitment to cybersecurity best practice, and to playing their part in building a more secure media supply chain.”



