GatesAir Names Foccus Digital as Authorized Service Provider in Brazil

CINCINNATI, January 16, 2018— GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for TV and radio broadcasters, has expanded its partnership with Foccus Digital in Brazil to encompass all in-country support and service needs. As GatesAir’s longtime trusted distribution and systems integration partner, Foccus Digital will now exclusively handle responsibilities across product repairs, spare parts management, field service and post-sales support, ensuring accelerated response times to all customer service needs.

In preparation for its expanded role, Foccus Digital has opened a new service lab at its Sao Paolo headquarters to test and service TV/radio transmitters and Intraplex networking gear. Foccus Digital has also hired several GatesAir engineers that formerly handled these responsibilities in Brazil, ensuring a professional team with intimate knowledge of GatesAir product design and operation.

“As an Authorized Service Provider for GatesAir, our customers can be assured that Foccus Digital possesses the rare skillset and technical know-how required to manage the complex nature of transmitter service and repair, and quickly accommodate customer requests for service and upgrades in the field,” said Bryant Burke, vice president of operations, GatesAir.

The Foccus Digital team recently traveled to GatesAir’s Quincy, Illinois manufacturing center for training and certification, and soon after opened its dedicated lab for GatesAir service and spare parts management. Foccus Digital has since received GatesAir’s approval to maintain all Master Service Contracts for GatesAir customers in Brazil.

“With more than ten years of GatesAir sales and installation experience for over-the-air broadcasters, and an expanded team of certified professional that includes longtime GatesAir employees, Foccus Digital is uniquely prepared to solve problems and address needs for all new and existing GatesAir customers,” said Cesar Donato, president,Foccus Digital. “Our new initiatives will include a streamlined process for in-warranty and out-of-warranty repairs, spare parts delivery and replacement and more, while also taking on a broader post-sales support role to ensure all customer expectations are exceeded.”

