The Roland V-1SDI Four-Channel Video Switcher Fills Critical Niches for Event Designer, Planner and Producer AVFX

Los Angeles, CA — From its headquarters in Boston, AVFX, a leading event designer, planner and producer, serves clients across the U.S. with reliable and professional audiovisual services. And through its membership in the AV Alliance, the firm serves clients around the world, including recently staged events in Singapore, Sydney, Dubai, Barcelona and Madrid. AVFX knows quality, efficacy and user-friendliness in AV systems products, and its two Roland V-1SDI 4-channel Video Switchers have been filling critical niches for the company’s diverse array of clients.

“If we have an event that needs a small breakout switcher for two or three sources, we’ve found the V-1SDI to be the perfect switcher to use,” states Tom Peckham, General Manager of AVFX. “I like the fact that this switcher has solid metal construction and isn’t just made of plastic. Other key features include a multi view output as well as the HD-SDI output all in a very small package.”

At the other end of the spectrum, Peckham says AVFX’s technicians have found the V-1SDI to be an excellent supplementary device for much larger productions, acting as a sidecar switcher in conjunction with larger systems. “If we’re doing a multicamera event we can use the V-1SDI to cut cameras and send the output into a larger switcher to feed a PIP.” he notes. “It’s been a great performer and incredibly versatile. Its small footprint helps with space management at video control. When you combine that kind of flexibility and a great price point, you definitely want more than one.”

The Roland V-1SDI is a flexible and versatile video switcher that makes it easy to connect and switch professional 3G SDI cameras and playback sources along with HDMI sources including cameras, smart phones, computers, tablets, and Blu-ray players. Compact and portable, the V-1SDI delivers professional switching results with its easy to use hardware interface complete with T-Fader and easy-to-see backlit buttons. With support for 3G-SDI, the V-1SDI can operate at full 1080p resolution and can take advantage of the longer cable distance of SDI making this compact solution suitable for events and applications in even large spaces with the most professional level of SDI camera sources.

