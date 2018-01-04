DTC Domo Broadcast and VideoSys Broadcast help complete first live 4K over RF broadcast

DTC Domo Broadcast and VideoSys Broadcast teamed up to provide Arena TV with the first ultra-low delay wireless 4K camera transmitter system to be used for a live broadcast.



On 2nd December, Arena TV deployed Domo Broadcast’s AEON 4K transmitter (AEON-TX) coupled with a camera control and fibre system designed and provided by VideoSys to help broadcast a Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium, London.



The 4K wireless camera system was comprised of a Sony PXW Z450, which provides 4K UHD (3840x2160p50/59.94) video. Additionally, by taking advantage of the extremely efficient, low-latency HEVC 4K encoding technology built into DTC Domo’s recently launched AEON-TX, Arena TV operators were able to wirelessly capture live football action in native 4K UHD video format for the first time.



“The Domo Broadcast AEON-TX and VideoSys control system worked flawlessly. Set up and installation is just like a normal RF camera, except it transmits 4K”, said Adam Klink, General Engineering Manager for Arena. “We are proud to be a leader in new broadcast technologies and have been waiting for a true 4K wireless system for a while now. At last it looks as if we have a product that surpasses our expectations.”



AEON-TX options include fully integrated return channels for bi-directional IP connectivity and low-bandwidth telemetry, enabling a scalable return channel for talk-back to camera control to return video. Moreover, the transmitter includes industry standard DVB-T modulation for compatibility with existing systems; and DTC’s proprietary UMVL modulation for enhanced high frequency/high speed performance.



VideoSys Sales Manager Alistair Horne said, “We had tested the system at a previous Premier League match in November and it worked so well we were confident in deploying it live for the first time at Emirates Stadium in December where it, again, performed exactly as expected.”



DTC Domo Broadcast Vice President JP Delport added, “Once again, sport has proven to be a prime driver for innovation. The combination of Domo Broadcast AEON-TX technology and VideoSys engineering expertise has proven to be a wireless 4K winner.”

