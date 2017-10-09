Neutrik USA Announces Asymmetrical Push Tabs

Charlotte, NC – AES Booth 529 / NAB NY N271… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to introduce the new Asymmetrical Push Tabs. Designed for use in space-sensitive applications such as the use of plug-in modules or small portable devices, the new Asymmetrical Push Tabs are positioned to the right (1 o’clock) of the connector as opposed to the conventional 12 Noon location—facilitating a space saving of approximately 20% in a vertical stacking configuration.

Neutrik's new Asymmetric Push Tab is initially being introduced as an option for the following parts: NC3FAAH1-DA, NC3FAAV1-DA, NC3FAH1-DA, NC3FAH2-DA, NC3FAV1-DA, NC3FAV2-DA, NC5FAH-DA, NC5FAV-DA, NC3FBH1-DA, NC3FBH2-DA, NC3FBV1-DA, NC3FBV2-DA, NCJ6FA-H-DA, and NCJ6FA-V-DA. The -DA suffix indicates “disassembled (i.e. latch packed separately), asymmetrical.” This listing reflects most possible combinations. Based on customer requests and quantity commitments, the company can—in the future—release additional special versions with asymmetric push tabs within the etherCON Cat 5 A series, combo I series, and XLR DLX series.

For small quantities, customers can order the Asymmetric Push Tab as a stand-alone accessory part (PUSH-ASYM) and combine it with every “-D” packaged product in the A series, AA series, B series, etherCON Cat 5 A series, combo I series, and XLR DLX series.

Fred Morgenstern, Neutrik USA’s Product Director, commented on the new Asymmetrical Push Tabs, “These new asymmetrical push tabs are a great product in a number of ways—they’re cool looking, they’re a great differentiator, and they make enormous sense for any applications where vertical space above the connectors may be constrained. We expect to see these new tabs adopted in portable devices, plug-in cards for digital mixers (e.g. for digital signal transmission), and other environments where compactness and density have value.”

Neutrik’s Asymmetrical Push Tabs will be available Q3, 2017. For additional information and pricing, contact Neutrik USA at 704- 972-3050.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, wireless systems and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/, http://www.experience-neutrik.com/, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.

Photo Information: Neutrik’s Asymmetrical Push Tabs.