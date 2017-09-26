Cineo Lighting Returns for Last Man On Earth Season 4

NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 26, 2017 - When 20th Century Fox Television's breakout success, Last Man on Earth, debuted in 2015, there was a unique need to create sets that authentically depict a post-apocalyptic world in which electricity was nonexistent and the sun was the only source of perceived illumination. Production Designer Bruce Robert and Chief Lighting Technician Oliver Alling found the ideal solution of a balanced, natural-looking spectrum and excellent green screen compatibility with Cineo Lighting fixtures.

The Cineo Quantum 120 fixtures are an invaluable workhorse on set. They allow Robert and Alling to repeatedly dial in stronger colors to enhance the natural lighting they're looking for when shooting against a 360° green screen. This technique is used to create the abandoned neighborhood backdrop that is prevalent throughout the show. As the world's brightest soft light at 75,000 lumens and with multiple color temperature presets variable from 2700K-6000K, lighting technicians can dial in the desired output to consistently recreate the specific lighting needs. This transforms the fictional disaster-scape into a seemingly real-life, end-of-world scenario.

Not only do the Quantum 120's bring consistency to the day-to-day set lighting, they also produce a high-quality finished product across the spectrum. From sharp, natural lighting of the exterior scenes, to the shadowy, candle-lit scenes that take place indoors, the Quantum 120's ability to distribute color-correct light over large, diffused surface areas consistently shines through.

Alling has been using the Quantum 120's on set since day one and is confident they are the obvious choice. "The Quantum was clearly designed by people who understand how we light sets," says Alling. "The Quantum's can roll around on the floor, going through large frames for a day scene, and then quickly get rigged onto a lift for a night exterior."

Cineo Lighting's Quantum 120 offers the optimal combination of size, weight and flexibility. Weighing in at under 60 pounds and measuring the size of a 4'x4' frame, the fixture is completely self-contained. The convenience and reliability of Cineo Lighting products ensure that these fixtures continue to gain the attention among industry professionals, like Alling and Robert.

About Cineo Lighting

Cineo Lighting, LLC was founded to produce the highest quality lighting systems available for the motion picture, television, and photography industries. By pioneering cutting-edge technologies, Cineo creates high-output, compact light sources for image capture, in all power ranges, which exceed the capabilities of traditional lighting tools. For more information, please visit www.cineolighting.com.