Fox Advertising Invests in Studio for Creators and Influencers

In an investment that highlights the growing importance of the creator economy and social media influencers, Fox Advertising said it has made a strategic investment in The Lighthouse, a studio and campus space designed as a place for creators to collaborate and develop content. The investment will also support the launch of Fox’s new IP development initiative aimed at fueling creator-led franchises across its content portfolio, Fox said.

The Lighthouse is part of the Whalar Group. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

“At Fox, we see the future of entertainment and advertising will be driven by bold culture-shaping IP,” said Stephano Kim, chief strategy and operations officer, Fox Advertising. “Our investment in The Lighthouse signals our commitment to building original franchises with visionary Creators who are redefining storytelling and influencing culture in real time.”

At a time when brands and media companies are seeking immersive, IP-first ecosystems that blend content, commerce and culture, Fox stressed that this strategic investment will further strengthen Fox's commitment to creator-powered innovation and content creation.

The news was unveiled at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

As part of the investment and the launch of Fox's new IP development initiative, the two companies said they will work together to allow advertisers to collaborate with creators around brand sponsorships and ad inventory tied to new properties, as well as access to a pipeline of creator-led properties designed for maximum cultural relevance and creative impact.

“This partnership with Fox is a defining moment for The Lighthouse,” said Jon Goss, president, The Lighthouse. “We built this campus at the intersection of media, creativity, and culture, where the next generation of bold, creator-led IP can be imagined and launched. Together with Fox, we're reimagining how creators and brands don't just show up in culture, they help shape it.”