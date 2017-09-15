OWNZONES Media Network Ushers in the Next Generation of IMF Technology at IBC 2017

OWNZONES Media Network will release OWNZONES Connect, its fully Interoperable Master Format (IMF) technology and platform, at IBC 2017. The announcement was made today by Aaron Sloman, Chief Technology Officer at OWNZONES.

Essentially creating a “Post House in the Cloud,” OWNZONES Connect positions the OTT EntTech company as a leader for ushering in the next generation of the IMF format with upgraded functionality focused on increased speed and scale. As the industry’s only company operating in the cloud with IMF technology, OWNZONES Connect features an automated process that doesn’t require specialized software, thus producing significant cost savings for IMF distribution.

Over the past year, OWNZONES has substantially invested in developing its own proprietary cloud-based platform for managing OTT media logistics, including end-to-end live streaming solutions, strategic video encoding and transcoding systems as well as state-of-the-art enterprise services.

IMF is an SMPTE standard for providing entertainment companies with a master format that allows them to create and distribute multiple tailored versions of the same piece of content for different audiences. The delivery is targeted to service providers or distributors and multiple final destinations to broadcasters, OTT services (e.g. Netflix), DVD authors, Airlines and more.

“It is with anticipation that we look forward to IBC, where we will unveil streaming solutions adaptively designed for the ever-expanding ecosystem in which they operate,” said Sloman. “We are proud of the huge strides that we’ve made in the processing of the IMF format and are eager to introduce OWNZONES Connect to the industry.”

OWNZONES Connect ingests, categorizes and stores multiple media files in one easy-to-access location stored in the cloud, optimizing file quality for a larger reach. It also includes a dynamic creation of video jobs based on templates, and the introduction of smart agents for proactive metadata optimization.

OWNZONES will also attend IBC 2017 to provide updates on other technology solutions in its offering, including offline downloading. OWNZONES has improved the security of its DRM capabilities. This new feature includes streaming with DRM and support for downloaded video with offline playback support across major device types. OWNZONES is a fully approved Microsoft Managed Partner and will be showcasing some of its security solution technology in Azure (the Cloud computing platform) at the Microsoft stand at IBC 2017.

OWNZONES Connect has enhanced its AVOD capabilities in this release. This feature is the dynamic ad insertion for the company’s white-label customers. It offers various programmatic ad networks to OWNZONES platforms for ad revenue optimization. There’s also an integrated ad marker insertion for custom ad breaks and cue points on OTT set top box and digital platforms.

OWNZONES will be located in the Microsoft Stand in the RAI (MS1 Hall 15) at IBC.