VIDELIO LAUNCHES THE 4K AND IP ACADEMY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CISCO AND EVS

Amsterdam. September 15, 2017 – VIDELIO, the leading digital media systems integrator, today announced the launch of the 4K and IP ACADEMY in partnership with vendors Cisco and EVS. The training programs are specifically designed with engineers, broadcasters, and media professionals in mind. The goal is to help organizations transition from legacy Serial Digital Interface (SDI) networks to next generation IP-based broadcast infrastructure.

“We are trying to ease the pain that engineers face when moving from the HD over SDI world that they know, to disruptive technologies like HDR and 4K over IP,” said Vincent Loré, Managing Director of VIDELIO MEDIA.

“Broadcast engineers are all familiar with SDI. But switching to IP requires that we learn new concepts and new methods. This is not rocket science; it’s just a new set of skills that we must all acquire. That is why we have created the 4K and IP ACADEMY.”

“IP is a powerful enabler for live broadcast and media operations. In order to fully leverage the potential of IP, it is necessary to accompany our industry engineers to understand the reality of an IP network architecture and the way to master the management of a truly live IP based production infrastructure,” said Nicolas Bourdon, Senior Vice President Marketing at EVS. “EVS is proud to play an active role in the 4K & IP Academy through the availability of our first IP Expertise Center – a full interop IP-based production training and demo center – for training operations.”

“Live video production environments have very specific requirements with respect to the configuration of their high-end switches and networks”, said Roger Sherwood, Strategy Director, Media segment at Cisco. “That’s why we are announcing at IBC 2017 the launch of a new Cisco Learning program specifically designed for broadcast engineers. We are delighted to count VIDELIO as one of our partners for these new Media and Entertainment industry-focused training courses.”

Three initial training coursess are announced as part of the VIDELIO 4K and IP ACADEMY:

The DISCOVER one-day workshop is designed as a primer on HDR, 4K and IP technologies for broadcast engineers. It focuses on explaining the differences between SDI and IP video on the one hand, and on exploring the different emerging standards for video and audio. The UNDERSTAND three-day workshop builds upon the DISCOVER syllabus to walk engineering teams through all the various components involved in the design and implementation of an IP live production system or facility. The workshops will be held at the EVS IP Expertise Centre in Liège, Belgium and include hands-on sessions to allow trainees to experience the technology first hand: Finally, the MASTER workshop is built around the Cisco certification program that is being designed specifically for broadcast engineers who need to manage live IP production systems.

ABOUT EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the technology leader for live video production. The company introduced Live Slow Motion replay in 1994, and has continued to build on its reputation for quality and reliability with solutions that enhance live sports, entertainment and news content. Innovations – such as the C-Cast multimedia platform and DYVI software-defined switcher – are raising the bar for live production enrichment, management and distribution. Broadcasters, rights owners, producers and venues alike use EVS to maximize the value of their productions and increase revenue streams. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.

For more information, please visit www.evs.com

ABOUT CISCO

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

ABOUT VIDELIO

Exhibiting on stand A16 in Hall 10, VIDELIO is one of the largest digital media systems integrators worldwide. With over 1,000 staff and offices across Europe, the US, Asia and the Middle-East, VIDELIO is publically listed on the Euronext stock exchange (VDLO). VIDELIO teams have been designing, deploying and maintaining mission-critical systems for the past thirty years.

