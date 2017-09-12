First Integrated Solution for VR360 Streaming With Tiled Video and 3D Immersive Audio to be Demonstrated at IBC2017

PARIS -- Sept. 12, 2017 -- DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) ("Xperi"); Tiledmedia, a global frontrunner in flexible and affordable, low-latency delivery of extremely high-resolution video content to consumer devices; and Viaccess-Orca, a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience, will demonstrate the latest, most reliable way to deliver best-in-class VR360 audio and video for VR/AR via streaming media at IBC2017, Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.

The collaborative solution can be deployed across current workflows to stream premium VR360 content to mobile devices, anywhere. Viaccess-Orca will offer demos of this new VR streaming solution in Hall 1, Stand 1.A51 throughout the show.

The Viaccess-Orca "VO Player" uses the Tiledmedia ClearVR video SDK and the DTS audio for VR SDK to deliver high-resolution VR experiences at less than a quarter the bitrate of legacy VR streaming methods with high-quality, ultra-directional, 3D audio rendering that gives the benefits of higher-order ambisonics (HOA) without needing to produce an HOA signal and carry it through the entire workflow. This offers an enhanced experience, yet maintains a backward compatible core that works with millions of deployed VR devices.

DTS audio solutions for VR enable content providers and broadcasters to deliver hi-resolution, immersive, 3D audio in a VR environment on any device that supports streaming.

"Our integrated VR solution with Tiledmedia and Viaccess-Orca further illustrates the value of a best-in-class approach, combining the technology know-how of industry specialists," said David McIntyre, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Standards at Xperi. "Together we are pushing the envelope to enable premium video experiences in VR by optimally combining clear, precise 3D audio with high resolution video."

"We are pleased to see our revolutionary ClearVR tiled streaming technology combined with highly realistic immersive audio for a great user experience, brought together in an offering that can be deployed to existing devices over today's networks," said Rob Koenen, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Tiledmedia.

"Partnering with DTS and Tiledmedia allows us to provide an advanced framework with our VO Player to enable premium video experiences in VR360," said Alain Nochimowski, EVP Innovation at Viaccess-Orca. "These experiences are monetizable through content protection or advanced data analytics."

This VR solution currently enables distribution to existing Android devices. It is extremely bandwidth-efficient, scalable and fully compatible with modern HTTP distribution, and no special servers or edge processing are required.

The demo at IBC2017 features content from Jaunt VR, titled "Fuerza Imprevista," with songs from Latin Grammy award-winners Mariachi Flor De Toloache, with the audio mix by EccoVR.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, proven, and best-of-breed solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation, has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema, automotive and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. DTS technology is integrated in more than two billion devices globally, and the world's leading video and music streaming services are increasingly choosing DTS to deliver premium sound to their listeners' network-connected devices. For more information, please For more information, please visit www.dts.com or connect with DTS on Facebook, Twitter (@DTS) and Instagram (@DTS).

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi's solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, broadcast, automotive, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

About Tiledmedia B.V.

Tiledmedia is a global frontrunner in flexible and affordable, low-latency delivery of extremely high-resolution video content to consumer devices. Through its advanced ClearVR software products and cloud services, distributors of high resolution content -- e.g. 360-degree Virtual Reality video or 180-degree panoramic video -- can reach the maximum number of viewers with the highest available quality. Tiledmedia's ClearVR product portfolio enables advanced streaming features like directional streaming and zooming without resolution loss. Visit www.tiledmedia.com for more information.

