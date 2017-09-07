Masstech announces Luc Tomasino as new VP of Sales

Amsterdam, IBC, 7 September 2017 (stand 7.J15t) -- Masstech Innovations Inc., today announces the appointment of Luc Tomasino as Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective September 11th. Based in Masstech's Markham, Ontario office, Tomasino will assume overall responsibilities for overseeing Masstech's revenue, sales growth, profit, and market penetration/share. Tomasino brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership skills to his new post, with more than 20 years of experience in the technology business.

"We are excited to welcome Luc as the newest member of our growing team, especially on the heels of our merger with SGL. With his impressive experience in sales for several leading technology companies, I am confident that his vast knowledge and expertise will help us to continue to deliver cost-effective solutions to our customers around the world," commented Joe French, Masstech Innovations CEO.

Tomasino most recently worked as a consultant for several high-level companies including Rightsline, TabletTV, and Mercy Neutraceuticals. Prior to that, he spent seven years as the Managing Director and Senior Vice President, EMEA, for SDI Media Group and has also held high-level positions at Vyvx Media, Carta Inc., and Central Europe Media Enterprises. His expertise includes growing new companies into market leaders, developing international growth strategies, and building exceptional account servicing organizations.

"I'm delighted to become part of the talented team at Masstech, especially at a time when broadcasters and media organizations are experiencing so much change. In my new role, I'm committed to ensuring that our customers are aware of the value we offer and that Masstech continues to display its broad vision as an industry leader with a strong portfolio," commented Tomasino.

For more information about Masstech Innovations, please visit www.masstech.com. To schedule a meeting with Masstech Innovations at IBC2017, please visit info.masstech.com/ibcmeeting.

About Masstech Innovations -- Masstech provides innovative software solutions and proven expertise that media organizations trust to manage their valuable digital media content and related information throughout its lifecycle. Committed to exceeding expectations, Masstech delivers superior user experiences, unmatched ROI and efficient workflows that enable our customers to maximize operational performance and realize the full value of their content. Masstech is headquartered in Fareham, UK with international offices serving a marquee customer base that spans the globe. For more information, visit www.masstech.com.