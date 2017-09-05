sonoVTS HDQLINE broadcast display sales are booming

IBC 2017, 15-19 September, Stand 8.B44: sonoVTS, the Munich-based provider of System Design and Integration; Equipment Rental and Operations; Service and Consulting and distribution of professional products, today announced the sale of nearly 200 of its HDQLINE multi-standard UHD broadcast displays.

The company’s latest generation of IP-enabled HDQLINE multi-standard broadcast displays, the QDP 240-A and QDP 320-A, are driven by a powerful, high-precision video processing engine that has made it the display of choice for customers worldwide.

Nilesat, the major satellite broadcast channel operator in Egypt, has taken delivery of more than 50 HDQLINE displays that will form a “massive” videowall at the heart of its new master control room, also designed and built by sonoVTS.

Similar-size orders for HDQLINE are being delivered to DNK in Russia, WTS in Leeds, and NDR in Hamburg, to name a few.

According to sonoVTS Head of Business Development Manager Toby Kronenwett, “The new processors in our HDQLINE displays deliver four times the power of previous models, which were already enormously powerful. However, in a 4K/UHD world, you need all the power you can get, and you can get it now with HDQLINE.”

HDQLINE is based on a proprietary, highly customised, future-proof video and audio engine coupled with new software developed by sonoVTS that take advantage of state-of-the-art silicon to drive with the world’s most precise LCD imaging technology.

Kronenwett adds, “In addition to being powerful, HDQLINE displays are reliable, easy to set up and operate, which makes them ideal for mission-critical applications.”

HDQLINE displays and more can be seen and discussed on Stand 8.B44 at IBC 2017. For more information, visit www.sonovts.com.