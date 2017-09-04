sonoVTS unveils exciting new remote control app for HDQLINE monitors

IBC 2017, 15-19 September, Stand 8.B44: sonoVTS, the Munich-based provider of System Design and Integration; Equipment Rental and Operations; Service and Consulting and distribution of professional products, will at IBC 2017 formally launch a new full remote control app for its HDQLINE of broadcast displays.

The control app is a graphics-orientated, intuitive and user-friendly tool that controls all parameters on individual monitors as well as pre-defined groups of monitors in a larger system or OB van. Complex monitor walls can easily be created by dragging and dropping application icons into a layout to provide a perfect overview of the settings of each monitor.

However, according to sonoVTS International Sales Manager Branko Pezelj, “The problem with many monitor control systems is that you often can’t physically reach them. Changing parameters on a monitor wall in an OB van, for example, can require a lot of tedious ups and downs. This issue is exacerbated in an IP-based remote production environment. In short, when you go remote, control needs to go remote with you, and we’ve now provided that capability with this control app.”

The new application works from any desktop, laptop, or popular smart phone via an easy-to-use web-based that provides the ability to remotely set and control individual or groups of displays, a considerable cost and time-saver.

The new control application, HDQLINE displays and more can be found on Stand 8.B44 at IBC 2017. For more information, visit www.sonovts.com.