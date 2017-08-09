Starfish to introduce new Transport Stream features at IBC 2017

Joining Starfish Technologies’ acclaimed TS Splicer product will be the TS Switch, a software-based transport stream switch designed for stand-alone switching applications, or integrated into automated delivery networks.

Starfish Sales & Marketing Director Peter Blatchford said, “TS Switch is a highly refined switching technology that has been successfully trialled by a major international service provider. It takes advantage of our vast expertise in switching and ad insertion, and is of particular value to those implementing IP-based content delivery systems.”

TS Splicer provides simultaneous splicing of more than 20 HD or SD video services on a single sever. Supporting MPEG-2, H.264 and H.265 (HEVC) encoded media, TS Splicer’s frame-accurate processing is specifically designed to ensure video quality is maintained throughout the process. Audio splicing capability includes AAC, AC-3 and MPEG-1 Layer II streams.

Blatchford adds, “This is the first time our new transport stream switch will be seen in Europe and is a significant step forward in our tradition of introducing innovative and cost-effective products for customers who are implementing, or are looking to implement, IP-based content delivery systems.”

Starfish will also showcase enhancements to its audio description products, which includes simpler and more flexible system configuration, and better browse media handling.

TS Switch, TS Splicer, and audio description improvements will be demonstrated on Stand 8.B38 at IBC 2017. For more information, visit www.starfish.tv.