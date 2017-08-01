Ocean Matrix Unveils Four Problem Solving AV Interfaces

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – August 1, 2017 Ocean Matrix, a provider of cost-effective interface solutions for video and pro-AV users, releases 4 new problem solving AV devices including an audio extractor and embedder, a Fast Ethernet to fiber converter, and an HDBaseT HDMI extender.

The OMX-HDMI2-AEE 4K HDMI 2.0 Audio Extractor and Embedder extracts audio signals from an HDMI source and allows simultaneous S/PDIF (Toslink) and stereo (3.5mm) analog and digital output. This device can also embed external stereo analog or digital S/PDIF into the outgoing HDMI signal.

The OMX-HDMI-BASET HDBaseT HDMI Extender supports full HD 1080P@60Hz and 4Kx2K transmission as well as embedded audio up to 300 feet over a single Cat5e/6/6a/7 cable. The HDBaseT technology based extender transports signals via network cables for point-to-point and multiple-point connections.

The OMX-E2F 100Base-T Fast Ethernet to SC Fiber Converter transmits up to 12 miles over singlemode SC fiber and protects the signal from electromagnetic interference(EMI). This converter can also be used for fiber to UTP signal conversion.

The OMX-HDMI-EPOE Extender delivers full 1080p HDMI over CAT6/6A/7 cables up to 110 feet with zero latency and features EDID management and IR control. The system's POE transmitter sends AV signals and power through the receiver to the display on a single cable.

To learn more about these Ocean Matrix products visit www.oceanmatrix.com.

