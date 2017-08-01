Telestream Announces ScreenFlow 7.0 Video Editing and Screen Recording Software for Mac

Nevada City, California, August 1, 2017 – Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced ScreenFlow 7.0 – the latest version of the company’s award-winning video editing and screen recording software for the Mac. ScreenFlow’s intuitive design makes it easy for educators, vloggers/bloggers, marketers, online trainers, app developers, gamers or any aspiring video producer to create high quality video content. ScreenFlow version 7.0 adds a variety of new features that give users more creative options, reduce the often-repetitive nature of video editing, and makes it easier than ever before to export videos.

ScreenFlow allows anyone to create professional-level video content with a built-in screen recorder and ability to capture live video from a camera. An intuitive and powerful editing interface and built-in export features enable direct uploads to the web or the most popular content hosting sites including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Vimeo, Wistia, Google Drive or Dropbox. Professional editing features like animations, transitions, chroma key as well as easy to use screen recording and video or .GIF export make ScreenFlow a powerful, all-in-one video creation tool.

“Video is everywhere. It entertains us, informs us, and brings us closer together. With ScreenFlow anyone can be a content creator and join the Youtubers, small business owners, educators and content creators who are using video to educate, inform and entertain. Whether you are making home videos or creating professional content, ScreenFlow makes it easy to edit your videos, record your screen, and share with your friends, family, fans or customers,” said Scott Murray, VP marketing at Telestream.

With new animated text effects, ScreenFlow version 7 allows users to create eye-catching titles and graphics whether they are making fun home videos or creating highly polished professional content.

The new version of ScreenFlow makes it easier than ever before to export videos. Users no longer have to navigate through presets and manually make tradeoffs between quality and speed/size. With version 7, users can simply choose from higher quality or quicker auto-export options and ScreenFlow will automatically pick the best settings for any given project. Users in a hurry to publish can utilize Intel’s Quick Sync Hardware Accelerated Encoding, while users who want that highest possible quality can now benefit from Multi-pass x264 encoding. For advanced users, custom export presets still offer a greater level of control.

With version 7’s new Global Media Library, users can now store frequently used clips and effects in a centralized library. Every new project shows those same assets under the Global Library icon - perfect for workflows that use the same intro/outro graphics for each video, or any other workflow that reuses the same assets frequently.

The new user-defined shortcut keys enable users to add new shortcut keys to commands that did not previously have a shortcut assigned to it, or change existing shortcuts. You can even have different shortcut sets that can be changed on the fly.

Additional New Features in V7:

60fps editing – supports editing at 60 frames per second

Reverse Clip – allows timeline clips to play in reverse

MacBook Touchbar support – displays timeline in touchbar equipped Macs

Waveform progress UI displays background audio rendering status

Enhanced motion blur – Light, medium, heavy blur strengths

Kerning tighten/loosen UI buttons – quick adjustments of kerning in the text inspector

New audio pan/volume control for audio devices

Mp4 performance improvements – easily navigate through large mp4 clips with less delay

ScreenFlow 7.0 is available from the Telestream store for just $129. Customers who have previously purchased ScreenFlow version 4, 5 or 6 on telestream.net can purchase an upgrade for $39. ScreenFlow is also available for purchase through a network of Telestream resellers and affiliates, as well as on the Mac App Store.

A trial version of ScreenFlow and full list of features is available at www.telestream.net/screenflow