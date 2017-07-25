ALTICAST BEEFS UP EMEA PRESENCE; NAMES BRIAN KOO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND FREDERIC GOUNARD AS VP, SALES

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – July 25, 2017– Alticast today announced that it has significantly strengthened its EMEA presence with the appointments of Brian Koo as Managing Director of Europe and of Frederic Gounard as Vice President, Sales, Europe.

Koo and Gounard bring almost 30 years of experience and contacts within the EMEA television community to their new positions. The two executives will have responsibility for ensuring that Alticast capitalizes on new market demand for the company’s expertise as an end-to-end integrator of systems that are anchored on Alticast’s innovative Platform, Cloud and Security solutions.

“The rapid pace of technology advances and changes in consumer behavior are drastically altering the needs of pay-TV operators,” said Mansoo Han, CEO of Alticast . “Brian Koo and Frederic Gounard have the technological background, the market expertise and the industry relationships to help customers in Europe and beyond better understand the positive impact that Alticast can have on their businesses and their bottom lines.”

Koo joins the Alticast team after nearly 18 years with Humax, for which he served as executive director of Humax UK in London and as managing director of two other Humax EMEA offices: in Milan, Italy and most recently in Istanbul, Turkey. He will be based in Alticast’s Amsterdam headquarters.

Gounard most recently had been the EMEA sales director for Espial, and also spent nearly a decade in various capacities with Wyplay, including two years as head of set-top box engineering and four years as sales director for the European and India markets. Earlier in his career, he served seven years as CEO and founder of Physitech Electronique Medicale, a developer of innovative physiotherapy devices.

Koo and Gounard will be lead representatives for Alticast at its stand (1F.36) at IBC in September. During IBC, Alticast will be unveiling a complete E2E Software-as-a-Service solution that expedites entry into the over-the-top (OTT) video space; an intelligent hacking detection system that ensures highest levels of content and revenue security within cloud-based environments; an intelligent voice control interface for GUI applications; and other products. More information on Alticast’s IBC demos will be announced in the near future.