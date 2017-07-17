sonoVTS to introduce new videowall and IP-enabled broadcast displays at IBC 2017

IBC 2017, 15-19 September, Stand 8.B44: sonoVTS, the Munich-based provider of system design and integration; equipment rental and operations; service and consulting and distribution of the professional HDQLINE broadcast displays, will showcase improvements to its popular modular videowall and launch a new family of IP-optimised broadcast displays at IBC 2017.

The new wall consists of 3x8 55” hd2Line Pro Series FHD monitors. The videowall includes an extremely small bezel (down to 0.9 mm) and cleverly engineered, self-supporting rack system.

The videowall is exceptionally scalable, adaptable, and lightweight; and is easy to transport and assemble. Importantly, a single monitor can be replaced if necessary with no need to remove the others.

sonoVTS Head of Products and Displays, Wolfgang Huther, said, “This new videowall is the result of careful and considered design and engineering by our team and represents the latest generation of powerful but extremely versatile broadcast UHD monitors.”

Along those lines, sonoVTS will also introduce new additions to its range of IP-enabled HDQLINE broadcast displays, which are ideally suited to critical, high-end applications. In addition to existing features of no-compromise colour fidelity, resolution, precision, and image quality, sonoVTS will demonstrate interoperability with IP-based products of several other brands.

Huther added, “HDQLINE broadcast displays already fit seamlessly in the majority of today’s broadcast environments, with a future proof platform design that allows adaptation to new technologies and emerging standards. In short, it’s a safe, and powerful, investment in the future.”

The new videowall and HDQLINE products can be found on Stand 8.B44 at IBC 2017. For more information, visit www.sonovts.com.