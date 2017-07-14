IBC2017 Preview: Masstech Innovations Inc. (including SGL) - Stand 7.J15A

The newly-minted Masstech Innovations Inc., born of the merger of broadcast and media industry leaders Masstech and SGL, will make its exhibition debut at IBC2017 in stand 7.J15A. Joining forces to become the market's largest provider of solutions for managing the lifecycle of valuable media assets, the unified organisation will showcase how its combined innovations and expertise enable customers to maximise efficiency, increase revenues, reduce costs, and realise the full value of their content.

"The merger has dramatically strengthened our business, providing a robust foundation for delivering the next generation of media lifecycle management solutions while further bolstering our world-class customer service," said Joe French, President and CEO of Masstech Innovations. "We are excited to share our vision with IBC2017 attendees and to showcase the amplified benefits of our combined product portfolio."

Seamlessly bridging diverse systems and reducing workflow complexity within a facility or across multiple sites, Masstech Innovations' flexible and scalable solutions span applications including media asset management, newsroom content archiving and exchange, archive management, transcoding, syndicated content aggregation, and disaster recovery.

Demonstrations and discussions at the Masstech Innovations stand at IBC2017 will showcase the evolution of SGL's FlashNet content management system and Masstech's MassStore media management and workflow platform. Highlights will include:

Expanded Cloud Support : New options enable customers to adopt the cloud at their preferred pace. FlashNet can now utilise Amazon's S3 and Glacier storage as archiving destinations, with rules-based automation to move assets between platforms. In addition to its own new S3 storage support, MassStore itself can now be hosted in the Cloud. Customers can deploy the MassStore platform or individual components in public or private clouds, or locally on 100% virtualised or physical systems.





: New options enable customers to adopt the cloud at their preferred pace. FlashNet can now utilise Amazon's S3 and Glacier storage as archiving destinations, with rules-based automation to move assets between platforms. In addition to its own new S3 storage support, MassStore itself can now be hosted in the Cloud. Customers can deploy the MassStore platform or individual components in public or private clouds, or locally on 100% virtualised or physical systems. Enhanced FlashNet Infinity User Interface : FlashNet Infinity provides users with an elegant dashboard and sophisticated toolset for archive and restore functionality, system health, monitoring, analysis and more. New features include Navigator, providing a visual file explorer view of all archived assets; Disk Explorer, enabling users to archive selected files and folders easily and visually; Verify, validating the presence of expected content in the archive and identifying assets that need to be updated from disk; and a refreshed user interface.









: FlashNet Infinity provides users with an elegant dashboard and sophisticated toolset for archive and restore functionality, system health, monitoring, analysis and more. New features include Navigator, providing a visual file explorer view of all archived assets; Disk Explorer, enabling users to archive selected files and folders easily and visually; Verify, validating the presence of expected content in the archive and identifying assets that need to be updated from disk; and a refreshed user interface. Newsroom Integration Advances : Enhancing MassStore's award-winning newsroom workflow, a redesigned plug-in for third-party newsroom computer systems (NRCS) will make its IBC debut. Aligning with the latest MOS standards, the new plug-in is based on HTML5 and brings elegant media management, advanced searching and embedded video manipulation capabilities to users within their familiar NRCS interface. Upcoming functionality will also be previewed that streamlines the integration of video with stories from major third-party newswire services.





: Enhancing MassStore's award-winning newsroom workflow, a redesigned plug-in for third-party newsroom computer systems (NRCS) will make its IBC debut. Aligning with the latest MOS standards, the new plug-in is based on HTML5 and brings elegant media management, advanced searching and embedded video manipulation capabilities to users within their familiar NRCS interface. Upcoming functionality will also be previewed that streamlines the integration of video with stories from major third-party newswire services. Extended FlashNet Storage Platform and Format Support : Integration with Sony's second-generation Optical Disc Archive system lets users store valuable media on optical disc-based cartridges with 100-year shelf life and 3.3TB data capacity. The ability to read and process AXF objects ensures long-term content accessibility and compatibility, while DPX format support provides efficient handling of cinema-oriented media.





: Integration with Sony's second-generation Optical Disc Archive system lets users store valuable media on optical disc-based cartridges with 100-year shelf life and 3.3TB data capacity. The ability to read and process AXF objects ensures long-term content accessibility and compatibility, while DPX format support provides efficient handling of cinema-oriented media. Automated Metadata Creation : New MassStore features make stored content easier to find and sort without the expense, inconsistency, and time-consuming effort of manual metadata entry. Speech-to-text capabilities convert dialogue within media clips to indexed text, enabling automated asset tagging and categorisation, while intelligent metadata extraction automatically creates structured metadata from free-form documents such as production scripts.





: New MassStore features make stored content easier to find and sort without the expense, inconsistency, and time-consuming effort of manual metadata entry. Speech-to-text capabilities convert dialogue within media clips to indexed text, enabling automated asset tagging and categorisation, while intelligent metadata extraction automatically creates structured metadata from free-form documents such as production scripts. Recent Partner Integrations: Reflecting its continuing commitment to working closely with third-party partners, Masstech Innovations will highlight recent solution integrations including Avid's MediaCentral framework; Sony's cloud-based Ci creative collaboration platform; and Snell Advanced Media (SAM)'s VIBE News Solution.

For more information about Masstech Innovations, please visit www.masstech.com. To schedule a meeting with Masstech Innovations at IBC 2017, please visit http://info.masstech.com/ibcmeeting.

About Masstech - Masstech provides innovative software solutions and proven expertise that media organizations trust to manage their valuable digital media content and related information throughout its lifecycle. Committed to exceeding expectations, Masstech delivers superior user experiences, unmatched ROI and efficient workflows that enable our customers to maximize operational performance and realize the full value of their content. Masstech is headquartered in Fareham, UK with international offices serving a marquee customer base that spans the globe. For more information, visit www.masstech.com.