Square Box Systems Announces Latest Update of QLS Archive Plug-In

WARWICK, U.K. -- July 12, 2017 -- Square Box Systems today announced that QLS has delivered a major new update of its QLS Archive plug-in for the industry-leading CatDV media asset management (MAM) system. QLS Archive is a middleware tool that links CatDV with industry-leading storage and archiving solutions such as the StorNext workflow storage platform from Quantum, communicating with both the MAM and the archive handler to ensure a fail-safe and clear archive-and-restore process.

"Two industry leaders -- our widely deployed CatDV MAM system and Quantum's renowned StorNext platform -- make a powerful combination for our joint customers. With the latest version of QLS Archive for CatDV, archiving of critical media assets from CatDV into StorNext is now faster and more seamless than ever before," said Dave Clack, CEO, Square Box Systems. "QLS Archive gives users visibility into media assets throughout their entire operation -- regardless of whether content is on disk or archived for long-term preservation on tape."

The new update of QLS Archive uses CatDV's web-based REST API to access data stored within the CatDV Server, as well as the latest Quantum APIs. Also, the plug-in's queuing now uses CatDV metadata rather than a file queue for faster and more robust archive performance with greater throughput.

In addition, CatDV's Worker now provides new options to automate archive workflows based on CatDV metadata and policies. For example, users can opt either to archive all files that are older than one month or to archive files for a particular project when it is completed.

"Enhancements to the QLS Archive plug-in make it easier than ever for CatDV users to take full advantage of our acclaimed StorNext platform and Lattus object storage for archive applications," said Dave Frederick, senior director, media and entertainment, Quantum. "Enabling greater automation and introducing greater flexibility in working with multiple storage destinations, the plug-in helps to ensure the availability of content when and where it's needed."

Further, the QLS Archive plug-in supports Quantum's Lattus, giving CatDV users access to Lattus' object storage capabilities in a policy-driven, tiered environment. The result is a robust disaster recovery solution that can support high-resolution media workflows and transcontinental collaboration during normal operation as well as production continuity during disaster situations.

The latest version of QLS Archive strengthens the Quantum Lattus integration further, using Quantum's Web Services (V2) API to give CatDV users the ability to commit content to multiple archive destinations; for instance, to move content to Lattus object storage and to LTO tape.

For additional flexibility, QLS Archive now gives operators the ability to restore content to a different SAN location if the SAN changes. The plug-in provides a permanent redirected restore, enabling customers to configure storage for the new SAN without having to rearchive assets.

Finally, CatDV Server has been certified to operate on Quantum's Xcellis high-performance shared storage system using its compute capabilities. The MAM system now also operates seamlessly with Quantum's Artico intelligent NAS archive appliance. Both Xcellis and Artico are powered by StorNext.

More information about Square Box Systems and CatDV is available at www.squarebox.com.

# # #

About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac® and Windows® platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SquareBox/Square-Box_CatDV-QLS-Quantum.jpeg

Photo Caption: QLS Archive links Square Box CatDV with Quantum Lattus object storage system.

Visit Square Box Systems at IBC2017, Stand 7.J38

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@CatDV_MAM%20Square%20Box%20Systems%20Announces%20Latest%20Update%20of%20QLS%20Archive%20Plug-in%20-%20https://goo.gl/6Y1tSg%20@IBCShow

Follow Square Box Systems:

https://www.twitter.com/CatDV_MAM/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Cat-DV-Square-Box-Systems/263826187131236

https://www.linkedin.com/company/square-box-systems-ltd-