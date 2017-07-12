TMD shows cloud native asset management and workflow solutions at IBC2017

IBC 2017, 15-19 September, Stand 2.B49: TMD, the leading provider of media asset management and workflow systems for digital and physical assets, is focusing on powerful, cloud-centric solutions at IBC2017. The company will demonstrate its agile Mediaflex-UMS platform and its ability to provide targeted, standardised systems for rapid deployment that can scale from small workgroups up to enterprise solutions. Systems can be implemented in-house or delivered from the cloud, as software as a service (SaaS) or platform as a service (PaaS).

Demonstrations will include OnPoint, with functionality targeted to the specific requirements of production asset management. The latest version of OnPoint incorporates close integration with Avid® and Adobe® editing systems, as well as improved logging and approvals processes. Like all Mediaflex-UMS implementations, it is cloud native and can be deployed on premise, in the cloud, or hybrid.

A key challenge in implementing asset management is the need to engage all users without information overload. Chameleon is an intuitive digital asset management system designed to allow staff throughout an organisation to search content, clip, and raise work orders on media, simply and quickly.

“Asset management is a growing requirement for all content companies, especially as we move into the virtualised and cloud era,” said Carlton Smith, CEO of TMD. “Some users need to get a solution up and running quickly; others need to carefully tailor their system’s functionality. The unique power of Mediaflex-UMS is that users can start small and grow their asset management incrementally, as their needs develop.

“We understand that every user needs to access content throughout their organisation, understand how the content is flowing, and where the bottlenecks and contentions arise,” Smith added. “Our powerful analytics dashboard can be incorporated into any system, providing a real-time view of the system’s KPIs, giving users unprecedented insight and control.”

The TMD analytics system maintains a full audit trail of everything the system does. This information can be formatted into custom-designed reports to show workflow efficiencies, potential bottlenecks, and identify the most effective utilisation of technical, financial, and human resources.

Mediaflex-UMS also incorporates a powerful workflow engine, giving users the ability to create and modify workflows in-house. Its simple drag and drop user interface eliminates the need for specialist programming skills demanded by other vendors’ technology, ensuring that users can tailor workflows to their precise needs, quickly and very cost effectively. New workflows can be created in minutes in-house, or edited while they are running, giving media enterprises an unprecedented agility to respond to market challenges and opportunities.

OnPoint, Chameleon, the Analytics Dashboard and all technology available as part of the TMD Mediaflex-UMS environment will be demonstrated on stand 2.B59 at IBC2017.