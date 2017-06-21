Introducing the Pond5 Add-On for Adobe Premiere Pro

New York City, NY – June 20, 2017 –Pond5 today announced the availability of the Pond5 Add-on for Adobe® Premiere Pro®, a free plug-in available through the Adobe Premiere extension panel that makes millions of royalty-free HD and 4K video as well as music and sound effects immediately accessible from directly within the NLE.

“When we designed the Pond5 add-on for Adobe Premiere Pro, we knew that one of the most valuable things we could do was help our customers save time while improving their workflow,” states Jason Teichman, CEO of Pond5. “That’s why this seamless integration into the Adobe Premiere Pro CC interface brings users all the power of the Pond5 collection without ever forcing you to leave the application.”

See the Pond5 Add-on for Adobe Premiere Pro in action.

The Pond5 Collection Available Instantly via Adobe Add-on

The free Pond5 add-on puts the entire Pond5 collection of video clips, music tracks and sound effects right at your fingertips in the Adobe Premiere workspace. That’s more than 7 million videos and over 1 million audio files that users can try out directly in any project.

Easy Search and Advanced Filters

Users can enter any search term to browse the collection, then narrow their search by price, duration, frame rate and more. Once a clip is selected, just drag it into the timeline to try it out. Content creators can edit, add filters and transitions, and experiment with as many clips as they like. All changes will be saved when the project is finalized.

Instantly Replace Watermarked Comps with Hi-Res Files

When an editor is happy with the files chosen, he or she can quickly replace low-res comps with hi-res files by purchasing directly in the app. All of the files will automatically be replaced, while maintaining all edits, cuts and changes. One click will take care of it all.

Get 50 Free Clips with Your Download

A download of the free Pond5 add-on for Adobe Premiere Pro comes with a free collection of 50 pre-selected clips valued at over $1,000.00, which users can try out in their projects to get started.

Download the free Pond5 Add-on for Adobe Premiere Pro.

About Pond5

Pond5 is transforming the role of video in the creative process by connecting producers, creative directors and editors to more than 60,000 filmmakers and creators in over 150 countries. The company strives to improve creative production through its innovative artist technology, easy-to-use platform, and ever-growing library of more than seven million royalty-free video clips, plus millions of music tracks, sound effects, photos and other leading-edge media. Pond5 is a venture-backed company funded by Accel Partners and Stripes Group with offices located in New York, Dublin and Prague.

For more information, please visit https://www.pond5.com/.

Press Contact:

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600

