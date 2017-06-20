Roland Professional A/V Expands Its Sales Force

Los Angeles, CA — Roland Professional A/V announces two key appointments to its national sales force, expanding the reach and scope of the sales channel for dealers and end users alike. The announcement was made by Jeremy Engel, National Sales Manager for Roland’s Professional A/V division, and reflects the brand’s ongoing growth and expansion.

In the south-central region including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, Roland has appointed Brad Bassett as Roland Pro A/V District Sales Manager. Bassett will work closely with dealers, consultants and other Roland sales personnel to generate new business and strengthen the brand in this territory. Bassett is based in Houston.

In the southeast region of North and South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Puerto Rico, Roland has appointed Hollywood, Florida-based firm Sales Force & Associates as Manufacturer’s Representative for the territory. The firm will spearhead new sales opportunities for Roland Pro A/V in this territory, which offers significant opportunities for growth in house-of-worship, education, corporate A/V, government and much more.

“We welcome Brad Bassett and Sales Force & Associates in their new roles,” stated Engel. “Sales Force & Associates has a proven track record in sales and brand-strengthening, and Brad Bassett has a rich history and hundreds of contacts in the Texas A/V landscape. We look forward to working with this new bolstered team.”

