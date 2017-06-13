Cinegy Unveils Groundbreaking Multiviewer 12

Munich, Germany, 13 June 2017 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout has unveiled Cinegy Multiviewer 12, the most flexible and efficient multiviewer ever devised.

Using Cinegy Multiviewer 12 software, users can marry professional, yet inexpensive, servers with mid-range NVIDIA graphics cards and effortlessly decode 24 channels of HD.

Cinegy Co-owner and Managing Director Jan Weigner said, “With the advanced power and increasing efficiency of CPUs and, more importantly, GPUs such as those produced by NVIDIA, it’s very efficient to build a software-based multiviewer. The ability of Cinegy software to offload most processing onto the GPU to take full advantage of its power really sets it apart.”

Cinegy Multiviewer 12 can also share RAM with all relevant Cinegy software running on the same machine. Previously, if users wanted to take the output from Cinegy Air PRO, Cinegy Live, or Cinegy Capture and display it anywhere else, they would still have to jump through an RTP hoop, i.e., create an MPEG transport stream, then compress and decompress it. This can be somewhat tedious. With Cinegy Multiviewer 12 users can create a machine-wide frame buffer and instantly share that output with any Cinegy software application running on the same system.

Weigner adds, “The ability to share RAM is a highly efficient way to, for example, generate a quad-split preview.

“Frankly, getting 16 or more pictures on a screen is pretty easy, but what distances Multiviewer 12 from the rest is that it is very mature software. It’s not ‘just a multiviewer’. Multiviewer 12 includes multiple improvements to usability, with feature enhancements such as Dolby decoding; reactive PPM; loudness measurement; telemetry for loudness measurement; metadata display regarding stream types; and, with Version 12, we include all major captioning formats with teletext decoding. All of that, coupled with powerful, but inexpensive implementation, make it, if you will, a multitask-viewer that can devour the current multiviewer market.”

