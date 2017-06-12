Platinum Tools® Names Jason Chesla Marketing Manager

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., June 12, 2017 - Platinum Tools® (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce that it has named Jason Chesla marketing manager, effective immediately.

“As we continue to grow, we realized we needed an in-house marketing manager who knows the industry and, more importantly, Platinum Tools to help us grow and keep our message consistent to our dealers, partners, and customers,” said Lee Sachs, Platinum Tools president and general manager. “Jason comes to us from T3 Innovation, who has been a supplier and partner of ours for many years. He has all the right tools for us, and we are proud to have him on board.”

Chesla is an industry veteran who most recently worked with T3 Innovation and sister company LiveWire Innovation as sales and marketing manager and sales and marketing consultant, respectively. He has a BA in Marketing from Grand Valley State University and also served with the U.S. Navy.

“During my time at T3 Innovation, I worked with Platinum Tools over the years so it is a natural transition for me with virtually no learning curve,” said Chesla. “With such a diverse and growing product line across multiple categories, Platinum has quickly become an industry leader. I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead for us.”

