FSR Continues Industry Support With Strong Presence at InfoComm 2017 Events

Woodland Park, NJ - FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, and government markets, will continue its long-standing tradition of supporting the ProAV market by sponsoring a number of events and fundraisers surrounding the 2017 InfoComm show in Orlando, FL from June 14th to 16th. FSR will once again sponsor the popular Drunk Unkles concert at BB Kings Blues Club, the established Tech Manager’s Reception and the annual Women of InfoComm Networking Breakfast.

The highly popular Drunk Unkles returns once again for a concert on Wednesday, June 14th, at BB Kings Blues Club, kicking off the InfoComm show. The band has performed during InfoComm for the past 12 years to support the NSCA Education Foundation and to raise money for education initiatives including PASS, IGNITE and WAVE. To date, the Drunk Unkles has raised more than $1 million through this annual event. Doors are scheduled to open at 8:30 p.m. See members of the FSR team for special drink tickets on Wednesday at the show, or visit https://www.nsca.org/nsca-education-foundation-industry-concert/or www.drunkunkles.com.

FSR is also proud to continue its sponsorship of the long-standing Tech Manager’s Reception — an exclusive invitation-only event for technology managers to network, share stories and successes while enjoying food and beverages. The Reception will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Room W414A on Thursday, June 15th from 5 – 6:30 PM.

The annual Women of InfoComm Networking Breakfast, scheduled for Thursday, June 15th from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., is an event for women and men to champion ideas on how to overcome the challenges facing women in the ProAV industry. This year’s Keynote Speaker is Drew Jacobs, Training Manager and Facilitator for the Ariel Group.Those interested in attending can register at www.infocommshow.org.

In addition, FSR will have a number of new products on display at its booth, including additions to its infrastructure line, an expanded HDBaseT range, and innovative power solutions. All created to amaze!

“InfoComm is a very big event for FSR every year,” says company president Jan Sandri. “It not only gives us the opportunity to roll out new products specific to the needs of the ProAV market, but it also allows us the opportunity to support the industry by sponsoring a number of high-profile events. Ranging from the hugely popular Drunk Unkles concert to the Tech Manager’s Reception and the Women of InfoComm Networking Breakfast, these events are designed to inspire lively discussions about our industry, serve as a venue for industry professionals to share ideas, but also to allow for some fun during the show.”

# # #

