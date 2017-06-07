Adorama Brings Powerful Video Production Tools to the InfoComm Stage

New York, NY – June 7, 2017 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, will be showcasing top-of-the-line broadcast and video equipment at InfoComm 2017, which will take place June 14-16 at the Orange County Convention Center in Florida. Taking their revered showroom to the trade show floor, InfoComm attendees can stop by the Adorama booth (5375) for a look at the latest cameras, lighting and audio equipment, digital signage and more from manufacturers including Blackmagic Design, JBL, LG, Odyssey, Roland, Shure, Small HD, Sony, Tascam,and others. In addition to seeing the latest gear on the market that will solve their organization’s pro A/V needs, attendees can enter the raffle for a chance to win one of four great prizes.

Adorama’s InfoComm 2017 Raffle Giveaways

Adorama will be giving away great prizes at InfoComm 2017; all those who

stop by the booth can enter for a chance to win the following prizes:

Meet with Adorama Business Solutions at InfoComm 2017

The ideal setting for audiovisual professionals seeking out the newest A/V technology offerings, experts from Adorama’s B-to-B sales division – Adorama Business Solutions – will be on-hand at InfoComm 2017 to discuss the latest in A/V trends, standards and workflow solutions. An integrated business-to-business sales, product and tech support business unit, Adorama Business Solutions delivers an unmatched range of product and service capabilities to all audiovisual professionals in attendance at InfoComm, covering customers in broadcast, education, government, and live event production, among other market segments.

While these professionals come to InfoComm to learn about the latest in audio and video solutions, Adorama Business Solutions provides these services year-round, as a manufacturer-agnostic sales division to help organizations source the right solutions from procurement through execution to post-sales. For more information or to schedule a meeting with an Adorama executive, please contact abs@adorama.com.

