Telestream Showcases Tools to Create, Repurpose, Distribute and Share Video Content at InfoComm 2017

Nevada City, California, June 7, 2017 – At InfoComm 2017 (booth #387),Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, will showcase a range of tools to help corporations, live event professionals, houses of worship and education institutions extend their AV strategy with effective video communication.

“Video is one the most effective ways for organizations to reach their audiences. AV and IT professionals need access to tools that allow them to create more video, stream it, repurpose their content, and quickly distribute it to a wide variety of platforms and destinations,” explains Scott Murray, VP of Marketing at Telestream.

Visitors to the Telestream booth will be able to see how its Vantage® Media Processing Platform offers a powerful, scalable, software-enabled set of tools that manage and automate all media services from the camera to the point of distribution. Vantage allows users to quickly, easily, and cost-effectively ingest, edit, transcode, QC, package, caption, monetize, and distribute their media on the web, on social media platforms, and on any device.

Telestream will also be demonstrating its cloud service option. Telestream Cloud runs on a “pay-per-minute-created” basis, allowing users to leverage high-quality Telestream media processing in a SaaS model with no upfront investments. With Wirecast, a cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production, and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously, will also be showcased at InfoComm. Wirecast is ideal for streaming or recording live internet shows, broadcasting breaking news and sports, streaming live concerts and games, transmitting church services, corporate meetings, lectures and more. Pro production features include multi-camera input, graphics/titling, live scoreboards, chroma-key support, advanced audio controls and more.

The latest version of Wirecast features intuitive, powerful production capabilities, GPU-accelerated encoding, NDI support, and a streamlined user interface that allows users to effortlessly create and stream high-quality live broadcasts from their computers to dozens of popular destinations such as Twitter, Facebook Live, YouTube and Vimeo as well as to proprietary streaming sites with just a few mouse clicks.

InfoComm attendees will also be able to see Wirecast Gear, a portable computer workstation fully configured for live event production and streaming. The easy-to-use system allows anyone to broadcast professional live productions in a matter of minutes with a fully configured system built for live event streaming. Wirecast Gear comes installed with Wirecast Pro live streaming production software. It is ideally suited for marketers, educators, corporate and online trainers, event producers, sports broadcasters, worship service staff, news gatherers and anyone who wants to deliver professional live streamed productions out of the box.

Delivering high production-value content helps keep viewers’ attention and ultimately builds a loyal base of followers. "Studies show that user engagement directly correlates to the volume and timeliness of video content produced. With Telestream’s media processing and live streaming tools, any organization can leverage the power of video to reach their internal and external constituencies --whether those are customers, employees, patients, congregations, students or families-- while simplifying the process and significantly accelerating the pace of their video social marketing programs,” adds Murray.