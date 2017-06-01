RUSHWORKS Signs VisionHOUSE as Exclusive Distributor in Ukraine

Flower Mound, Texas and Kiev, Ukraine -- RUSHWORKS, the Dallas area-based software development company that produces cool technology for production, playback, and streaming, has expanded into Eastern Europe by signing an agreement with VisionHOUSE, establishing the full-service systems integrator based in Kiev as their exclusive Ukrainian distributor. RUSHWORKS and VisionHOUSE made the announcement jointly from their respective headquarters. The agreement underscores RUSHWORKS’ commitment to global expansion, already having agreements in place with the UK’s Cache Media and AV Group Technologies in the Asia Pacific region.

VisionHOUSE, known for designing and installing custom-configured systems for broadcasting, sports and digital cinema, will provide sales and support across the entire RUSHWORKS range of solutions throughout Ukraine, one of the largest countries in Europe. VisionHOUSE will bring RUSHWORKS’ low cost, high performance television production, automation, presentation capture and streaming systems to its broad customer-base comprising broadcasters, production studios and sports complexes.

“We couldn’t ask for a better technology partner than VisionHOUSE to introduce RUSHWORKS solutions to the Ukraine,” exclaims Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS founder and president. “Their powerful team of top-level experts design and deliver systems that span every level of complexity and address each customers’ unique requirements. We’re excited to work together to furnish their customers with our easy-to-operate, affordable solutions.”

In a related development, Martin Cook, RUSHWORKS Director of Market Development, International will introduce all RUSHWORKS solutions to representatives of Ukrainian TV-channels and media groups at VisionHOUSE’s annual PostNAB conference to be held on June 2 in Kiev. The event is an opportunity to bring NAB’s highlights to existing and potential customers who didn’t attend the show in Las Vegas. Cook’s presentation will include the latest features and benefits of RUSHWORKS’ major product ranges which include the Company’s VDESK and REMO integrated PTZ production systems, A-LIST scheduling and playback solution, PTX Universal PanTilt heads, and LOCKED ON robotic camera video tracking system.

