Newsy partners with Verizon Digital Media Services to make video content available for over-the-top providers

LOS ANGELES (April 19, 2017) - Verizon Digital Media Services today announced that it has extended its relationship with Newsy, the national news network for the next generation, inking a new agreement that makes select Newsy video content available for Verizon Digital Media Services Uplynk Video Streaming service customers. Publishers seeking content to build a 24/7 live stream for their over-the-top (OTT) apps can easily add content from the Newsy library directly into their video streams powered by Verizon Digital Media Services.

"From special investigations to original series and timely headlines, Newsy offers award-winning news coverage that is highly engaging for its millennial audience," said Ralf Jacob, president of Verizon Digital Media Services. "In fact, Newsy's videos received more than 1 billion views in 2016. Offering access to this same high-value content through our platform gives OTT providers and distributors even more opportunity to grow their audiences."

Verizon Digital Media Services has powered the streaming and syndication of linear and on-demand video content for Newsy since 2016, ensuring that Newsy viewers can watch high-quality video across OTT platforms, connected televisions and mobile devices. Through this extended partnership, Newsy is the first content provider to make its high-quality video content readily available for publishing via the Verizon Digital Media Services platform. In addition to the content available through Newsy, publishers can also leverage the expertise of Newsy's sales team, which has deep knowledge of and connections in OTT and connected TV.

"Verizon Digital Media Services has been an innovative, reliable partner for distributing our fast-growing linear and on-demand video offerings," said Blake Sabatinelli, general manager of Newsy. "We're pleased to enter this new chapter with Verizon Digital Media Services and view it as a fantastic opportunity to expose viewers to our unique style of storytelling."

Each month, Newsy creates hundreds of video news segments on world and national news, policy, culture, science and technology that appeal to its millennial audience. The network also produces Newsy Live, a 24/7 linear news channel. Newsy is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP).

Verizon Digital Media Services will demonstrate its powerful video streaming technologies and solutions at the 2017 NAB Show (Booth SU3605), April 24 27 in Las Vegas. Sabatinelli and Jason Friedlander, director, marketing communications of Verizon Digital Media Services, will also participate in a Fireside Chat: "The Technology Behind Over-The-Top (OTT) Experiences of Today & Tomorrow" on Tuesday, April 25, 3:30 4 p.m. at the Destination: NXT location.

To schedule a meeting with a Verizon Digital Media Services representative at the 2017 NAB Show, visit www.verizondigitalmedia.com/nab-2017. To meet with Newsy at NAB, email partnerships@newsy.com.

About Verizon Digital Media Services

Verizon Digital Media Services offers an industry-leading, end-to-end digital media platform to prepare, deliver, display and monetize online content. The platform is built on the world's largest, most connected network, and has over 100 points of presence on five continents, ensuring high-quality viewing of digital content on any device, anytime, anywhere. The company provides the foundational components in websites, apps and OTT video services for many of the world's largest publishers, media companies and enterprises. Learn more about how Verizon Digital Media Services continues to change the way the world watches at www.verizondigitalmedia.com.

About Newsy

Newsy is an over-the-top news network that provides "news with the why," built to inform and engage by delivering today's top stories across platforms. Its content is available in on-demand and linear formats on over-the-top (OTT) services including Hulu, Apple TV, Sling TV, Watchable from Comcast, Pluto TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast; connected television including Xumo; on mobile for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire; and at newsy.com.